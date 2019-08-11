Teen Choice Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Sarah Hyland, Jessica Alba & More

The teens have spoken and their fave stars are at the Teen Choice Awards looking better than ever!

The best dressed celebs are hitting the Teen Choice Awards red carpet in Hermosa Beach, California, and they’re looking fierce! One of the first to arrive was Sarah Hyland who is performing her new song “Met At A Party” with Jordan McGraw. The newly engaged star rocked an orange cotton tulle Co-ord set with metallic lace detailing by Teresa Helbig set that was girlie and feminine, and a perfect complement to her dyed red hair! She also wore a pair of orange suede PVC sandals by Loriblu. The Bella Twins, as always, were looking fierce in their sparkling looks! Brie Bella wore a light purple sequin wrap dress while Nikki Bella kept it casual in a cream-colored sparkling set. Jessica Alba also stunned on the red carpet, rocking a plunging floral-printed gown.

Actress Maia Mitchell also looked beautiful in a peasant dress that was light pink and light blue picnic print. First on the carpet was also this evening’s host Lucy Hale, who rocked a bright red lip and adorable blunt bob. The PLL star was super cute in a beaded red mini dress ahead of her hosting duties! Lucy will be joined by YouTuber David Dobrik as host of the show and we’re sure they’re going to crush it.

A theme on the Teen Choice Awards carpet tonight was definitely hot pink, with Laura Marano, Emily Osment and Annie LeBlanc all rocking the color. Laura was seriously stunning in a mini hot pink dress with a black belt. The one-shoulder dress was also decorated with roses and it was one of our favorite looks of the night!

Another favorite of the evening was former Fifth Harmony member, Lauren Jauregui. She opted for a one-shoulder black dress and it was the perfect LBD! Look through our gallery to see more of our best dressed picks!