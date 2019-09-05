Scott Disick decided his longer hair was holding him back in his house flipping business. He got a major chop job and feels everything can be ‘fresh, clean and move quickly’ with his makeover.

Scott Disick underwent a major hair makeover to get his mojo back in his house flipping business. In an upcoming episode of Flip It Like Disick, his barber comes to his home and gives the 36-year-old an ultra close cropped haircut. “I feel younger, fresher, lighter and I’m back baby,” he tells his assistant Lindsay as she marvels over the makeover. ” I honestly had no idea I still looked like this under it all,” Scott continues.

The reality star then semi-chastises Lindsay for not urging him to clean up his hair sooner. “I should have done this awhile a go. Why don’t you stay on me for things like this. I feel like with my long hair I’ve been lagging. I’ve been moving slower, projects going slower. Now everything can be fresh, clean and move quickly,” he tells her. As seen in last week’s Flip It Like Disick, Scott’s hair was quite a bit longer, all the way down to the collar of his dress shirt at an open house.

Scott kept his facial hair, with his neatly trimmed mustache and beard. This isn’t the first time he’s undergone a major hair transformation. In Sept. of 2018 after growing his hair out all summer, it was down to his shoulders when he had it chopped off to the same shortness that he now has. The only difference is this time around he filmed it and gave his thoughts on how much better he felt without all that extra hair.

Since this episode was shot, Scott has grown his hair out a bit more. He wore it slicked back while on an Italian vacation with girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, where they were celebrating Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday in early August. Scott’s hair seems to grow really fast so when he gets tired of having it so short, he can quickly remedy the situation by just not seeing a barber.