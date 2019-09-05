Khloe Kardashian ‘Very Likely’ Used Fillers To Achieve Fuller Cheeks & A Contoured Jawline

Fans freaked over a recent photo of Khloe Kardashian where they accused her of completely changing her face. Doctors explain how she could have achieved her fuller cheeks and slimmer jawline.

Some of Khloe Kardashian‘s fans accused her of getting too much work done to her face after she posted an Instagram photo on Sept. 4 where her jawline appeared smoother and her cheeks and lips puffier. “What the hell did u do to your face?” one fan asked while another said, “Omg Khloe what have you done to yourself…you looked so much better before.” We showed the photo as well as ones of Khloe from 2008 and 2015 to two top plastic surgeons who tell us what she could have had done to achieve her new look.

“It does appear Khloe possibly lost significant weight in her lower face which could make her cheeks appear more augmented. It’s also very likely Khloe has used fillers such as hyaluronic acid to augment the cheek area. They are looking more defined and higher up. She may have also achieved this look with cheek implants,” Dr. Daniel Barrett, board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com.

“Khloe could achieve a smaller jaw with products that can dissolve fat. These are injections that can be done. Botox can also be used to slim the lower face and has become a very popular procedure. The most aggressive way to slim the lower face is through a buccal fat pad removal where inner cheek fat is removed and can cause a more gaunt lower face. Khloe definitely is using combination treatments to augment the cheeks and slim the lower face,” Dr. Barrett explains.

“It appears as though Khloe has had some type of fillers to make her cheeks more full and contoured. Although we can’t know for sure, it does appear that way. Her jawline also appears more contoured than previous images of her. However, I’m not necessarily sure she could have had surgery to achieve this look. It is likely Khloe just had some type of fillers along the jawline, as well,” Dr. Barrett adds.

Dr. Miami explains that if she did have the work done that she could reverse it. “These type of fillers require upkeep as they typically last anywhere from six months up to two years. Some of the products used can last a little bit longer, even up to five years. However, Khloe probably opted for the more popular fillers that last six months to two years. These fillers are reversible.”

Khloe, 35, admitted in 2016 to experimenting with fillers but said she was afraid to try it again. “[Fillers] did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there. I went to have it all dissolved like three times,” Khloe, who was 31 at the time, confessed to Botched plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow on Kocktails With Khloe. Khloe did fear the fillers didn’t completely dissolve, since she added, “My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”