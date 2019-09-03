Wendy Williams Felt NeNe Leakes & Tamar Braxton Standing Her Up Was A ‘Blessing In Disguise’

Wendy Williams had the time of her life over Labor Day weekend in Miami, even if her friends, NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton, didn’t join her, we learned exclusively. She made it a much-needed family affair!

Wendy Williams isn’t letting a change of plans get her down. The talk show host, 55, was supposed to spend a fun Labor Day weekend in Miami with her friends NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton, but Hurricane Dorian got in the way. Wendy had already landed at the beachside city when she found out that they wouldn’t be joining her; though the hurricane hadn’t touched down in Florida yet, Tamar was understandably anxious about being in the category 5 storm’s path. And NeNe’s fight just straight up got canceled because of the weather! It all worked out in the end, though. Wendy actually felt that the change of plans “turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Although Wendy was initially disappointed NeNe and Tamar had to cancel their plans due to weather conditions, she’s actually grateful because she got to spend some real, quality time with her own family,” the insider explained. “She’s been so busy lately that she hasn’t had much time to just relax and hang out with those who know her the best.” Wendy said just as much on Instagram, after first teasing The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Braxton Family Values stars for “standing her up.” She revealed that instead of partying, she visited with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., as well as her mom and dad, niece, nephew, and brother-in-law. They all had a “great night out,” she said in the caption of an adorable pic of herself with Kevin and Travis, her nephew.

After her much-needed break with family, Wendy snapped to her senses and got out of Miami before Hurricane Dorian hit. And to make up for the missed time together at the beach, NeNe and Tamar surprised her by “rearranging their schedules” to hang out with her in New York City, the source divulged. As Wendy said on Instagram on September 1, NeNe and Tamar were “coming over for some good ole chit chat!” “Even though it didn’t turn out to be the crazy weekend she had imagined, she’s thankful for how things turned out,” the source told us.

