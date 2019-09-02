‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Address Rumors Of A ‘Polyamorous Relationship’

Was this the first sign of trouble? During the Sept. 2 episode of ‘The Hills’, Brody Jenner addressed his not-so-typical romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Brody Jenner and his then-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, faced rumors head-on during the Sept. 2 episode of The Hills, when they were accused of being involved in a polyamorous relationship ahead of their split. “She’s just, like, asking about your relationship,” Kaitlynn’s friend said of Stephanie Pratt during a FaceTime call. “She’s like, ‘I don’t know. Isn’t there someone else, like, involved?’”

“What does she mean by that?” Kaitlynn asked, to which her friend said, “She thinks you [and Brody] are like in this, like, polyamorous relationship.” But before Kaitlynn could answer, Brody, who was also listening to the phone conversation, chimed in and said, “That’s none of her business. You know, we just, we like what we like.”

In a solo confessional, Kaitlynn then explained the situation further, saying, “When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives. So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group — it just makes me angry.”

Kaitlynn didn’t divulge was “things” she was referring to, but Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split on Aug. 2. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told HollywoodLife. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” And even though Brody and Kaitlynn held a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018, they were never legally married.

Furthermore, Kaitlynn was pictured kissing a newly single Miley Cyrus just one week after her and Brody’s split news emerged.

