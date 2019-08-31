Artem Chigvintsev ‘In Talks’ To Do Las Vegas Residency After ‘DWTS’ Dismissal: ‘It’s Always Been My Dream’

After ‘DWTS’ veteran pro Artem Chigvinstev wasn’t asked back for season 28, he’s got big plans ahead. He’s in talks to do a Las Vegas residency now that he’s no longer on the ABC show.

After 10 years on Dancing with the Stars, nine of them as a pro-partner, Artem Chigvinstev found himself out in the cold when ABC announced their lineup for season 28 and he was not on the roster. The 37-year-old dancer and Nikki Bella‘s sweetheart isn’t letting it get him down, as he’s using his newly free time to pursue new opportunities, one of them a Las Vegas residency. He tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it’s always been a “dream” of his.

“I’m in talks with the Vegas show, with the potential Vegas show, which is, fingers crossed, is going to happen. Which I’m actually really excited about that, it’s always been my dream to do some kind of residency in Vegas and have opportunity to, not just to being a choreographer or a dancer, but actually being part of the creative team, that is really exciting,” Artem reveals. “It’s something new that I’ve never done before, and it’s still intimidating, because like, jumping from being in front of the camera to go like, almost like behind the camera. And the next thing will be obviously the Total Bellas.”

“This Vegas show, it’s just an idea as far as right now, and we’re in talks because there’s been potential interest from MGM, which is really exciting. I always was a big believer that there is nothing out there like in old Hollywood, you know, Fred Astaire and Ginger, that type of movies where we can see dancing being so spectacular,” Artem explains.

“Even until nowadays, when you look back at those movies, you just, you’re just like, mesmerized. How did they do that? Because there was no editing. They just do it from the beginning to the end, five minute long piece where they acted, singing and dancing. I just feel we lost that art of performance, and I always thought to myself, why not create something like that? So hopefully, everything will work out and we’ll see some, some cool dance show,” Artem adds.