Artem Chigvintsev Admits A ‘Big Change’ In His Romance With Nikki Bella Is ‘Coming’

Artem Chigvintsev revealed what he and Nikki Bella will ‘find out’ about their relationship, and you can expect exciting developments ‘soon.’ He even took a trip down lovers’ lane and revealed when the romance really ‘developed’!

Moving in, babies, marriage: one or all of the above are on fans’ minds as Artem Chigvintsev’s romance with Nikki Bella, 35, heats up. We asked about all three possibilities while the Dancing with the Stars pro dropped by HollywoodLife’s Los Angeles office on Aug. 29! “We’re going to find out about that,” Artem EXCLUSIVELY told us. Despite the tease, he did throw us a bone: “Yeah, there’s a lot of stuff coming, soon, that I think is a big change for me.” But there’s one change already underway at Artem’s home in Los Angeles.

Nikki’s currently preparing her recently purchased home in Phoenix, AR, and so she has found a convenient place to crash. “We’ve been kinda nesting in my house,” Artem revealed! “Because we all just spent so much time together, she’s like, ‘What’s the point?'” In addition to their current living situation, Artem and Nikki are also taking a new direction on-screen: they’re filming Total Bellas together! “I’m a little bit nervous, because I never been part of that side of reality shows, because even Dancing With the Stars, it’s like, that’s what I do for a living, that’s my skill, that’s what I’ve studied over the decades of my life. But it’s kind of like exposing yourself in a vulnerable place,” he explained.

This isn’t the first time Artem and Nikki have filmed together. They competed as partners on Season 25 of DWTS, but Nikki was dating fellow WWE star John Cena, 42, at the time. Reflecting on this jump from dancing partners to romantic partners, Artem told us, “I mean, it’s extremely different. I mean, I was teaching her how to dance, you know?” That romantic spark didn’t happen until Artem went on tour for Dancing with the Stars: Live!, which kicked off in Dec. 2018. By July of 2019, Nikki confirmed she was dating the dancer on her Total Bellas podcast.

“It’s something that just like clicked when we met one time after, during my tour actually,” Artem recalled. “And I don’t know, we just started hanging out, and things just kind of like developed from there. And it’s, maybe it was some kind of a comfort zone because we kind of knew each other, but not really like in any other levels besides being a, like dance partners.” And if you’re wondering, yes, Artem made the first move.

Now that Artem’s more than half a year into his romance with Nikki, she has become a pillar of support for the ABC star. Artem revealed how she has supported him in the wake of the unexpected news that he wasn’t invited back to DWTS for Season 28, which you can read in the rest of HollywoodLife’s interview here!