Ramona Singer: The Truth About Her Future On ‘RHONY’ As She Refuses To Film New Season

Ramona Singer hasn’t ‘officially signed her contract yet,’ so does that mean she’s ready to follow in Bethenny Frankel’s footsteps and quit? HollywoodLife has learned the answer to that.

Don’t expect Ramona Singer, 62, to pull a Bethenny Frankel. Yes, we’ve told you that Ramona’s reportedly “refusing to film” after the sole other OG star on The Real Housewives of New York City left the show. But that doesn’t mean she wants to stop filming indefinitely. “Ramona would never walk away from RHONY as she absolutely loves doing the show. It’s opened so many doors for her. She honestly feels right now she‘s living her best life,” a source close to the Bravo star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. So, what’s the hold up?

“Ramona has been holding out for her contract because she feels there’s extra money with Bethenny gone and she wants the right compensation,” our source explains. As we’ve previously told you, Ramona was “unhappy with her initial offers” and was “holding her ground,” according to what a source close to the longtime RHONY star told us. And as you now know today, money’s still on her mind!

Regardless of this mission for a pay bump, “she knows she’s not going to walk,” our source from today adds. “She feels she really helps make the show and couldn’t care less what the other ladies think.” And what does the rest of the cast — Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer — think? “Everyone knows she‘s coming back,” our source says. And Ramona wants one other familiar face on RHONY to return with her! “Ramona would love to have Jill Zarin return,” our source says of the NYC socialite, who appeared as a guest for Seasons 9, 10 and 11 on RHONY (she was a main cast member for the first four seasons). “It’s looking like Jill will film here and there, but nothing full-time,” our source adds. “Ramona continues to make a push for Jill to return full-time. She‘d be thrilled to have her back.”

We’re glad to hear that Ramona’s expected to return, given exciting developments in her love life that need air time. “Right now, Ramona isn’t dating anyone serious, but she‘s dating and dating a lot,” our source tells us. But we hear that an old flame is also occupying her social calendar! “She‘s actually been hanging out a lot with her ex Mario [Singer],” our source reveals.

Ramona and Mario were married for 22 years and welcomed a daughter, Avery Singer, now 24, before splitting for good in 2014. The divorce was surrounded by rumors that Mario allegedly cheated, but now, “they’re in a really great place,” our source says. “It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see them get back together, but she considers herself single and dating multiple people. She‘s having fun.” Ramona even hinted at a romantic reunion with Mario during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in May 2019!