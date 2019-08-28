Ramona Singer ‘Refusing’ To Film New Season Of ‘RHONY’ After Bethenny Frankel’s Exit

‘Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer is the only OG left on the show now that Bethenny Frankel is leaving, and she’s currently not ready to film unless certain guidelines are met.

Ramona Singer, 62, wants to make sure the producers of Real Housewives of New York City appreciate her now that she’s the only OG left of the cast, and she’s doing so by refusing to go forward with the 12th season of the show unless a request is met. The Bravo series’ other OG Bethenny Frankel, 48, announced her departure last week, and that now leaves Ramona feeling like she wants to get the money she feels she deserves. “Ramona Singer is refusing to film for RHONY right now as she is hoping to get a bigger bump in salary,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels like she is an OG of the show and now with Bethenny gone, there is more money, so she went back to Bravo asking for more and is unhappy with her initial offers. She knows her worth and is holding her ground.”

Despite the issues she’s currently facing with the show, Ramona is confident that it will all get figured out in time. “She is hopeful this will all get worked out. She loves the show and what it does for her,” the source continued. “She has filmed a few scenes, but hasn’t officially signed her contract yet as the ladies can film without signing on if they choose and that’s what Ramona has done. Ramona is living her best life in the Hamptons until this gets worked out.”

Although Ramona is considered the last remaining OG in the upcoming season of RHONY, Luann de Lesseps, 54, has also been with the show since season one, but she was changed to a friend role in season six. She came back in season seven as a housewife again and has been one ever since.

It will be interesting to see where things with Ramona go from here since the production on season 12 of the show has already begun. We guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens!