Hannah Brown Shades Tyler Cameron For Gigi Hadid Romance In Hilarious Video – Watch

The shade is so real. ‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown star didn’t hold back when she brought up her ex Tyler Cameron and his new romance with Gigi Hadid in a new interview.

Hannah Brown, 24, is brutally honest, that’s for sure! “Do y’all remember that one time I was engaged?” she asked after taking a sip of champagne while taking Cosmopolitan’s Expensive Taste Test. This was a direct reference about her relationship with Jed Wyatt, 25, the man she broke up with after learning that he still had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette. “Do you remember that one time I got un-engaged?” she said after another sip.

But she didn’t stop there. She threw some major shade at Tyler Cameron, 26, her runner-up and the man she asked out on a date after breaking up with Jed. “Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date? On national television? After I got un-engaged? And then… just read the tabloids.”

Tyler and Hannah did go on that date in the days after The Bachelorette finale, but after that, he was all-in regarding his new relationship with Gigi Hadid, 24. Tyler and Gigi have been spotted out a number of times together in New York City. Tyler was spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment in the Big Apple on Aug. 13, just days after he was photographed leaving Hannah’s apartment in Los Angeles on Aug. 2.

Even though Bachelorette fans wanted to see Tyler and Hannah get back together, his relationship with Gigi is getting really serious. HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY that Gigi brought Tyler to her family farm in Pennsylvania to meet her mom, Yolanda Hadid, 55, and Yolanda‘s boyfriend of eight months, Joseph Jingoli. “Tyler and Gigi really are smitten with each other,” our source said. “They’re very serious.”