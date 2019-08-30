See Pic
Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sexy Strapless Bikini While Lounging By The Pool — Pic

Summer’s coming to a close, but lucky for us it’s always swimwear season for Emily Ratajkowski. She wowed in a strapless bikini from her own brand.

As far as Emily Ratajkowski‘s swimsuit selfies go, this one is fairly conservative. The 28-year-old model is getting in some relaxing late summer pool time before things get busy for New York Fashion Week in September. She donned a strapless bikini and laid on a white lounger with an inviting swimming pool in the background. Since Em is on her tummy, all fans got was a look at the top of the suit and her shoulders as she captioned the Aug. 29 Instagram pic, “Squeezing in those pool days.”

Emily had her eyes closed and a big smile on her face. It doesn’t look like she was going to do any actual swimming, as she had on a coat of very natural makeup and wore big gold hoop earrings. The I Feel Pretty actress propped herself up by her elbows and either she got a really good spray tan or she risked UV rays and wrinkles as she’s positively golden.

While the swimsuit itself — and her killer body — were hidden in the selfie — Emily showed off what the whole suit looks like via her Inamorata swimwear brand Instagram page on Aug. 25. It features yellow fabric with various size black horseshoe-like “U” patterns. The strapless top twists in the middle and the bottoms are high cut at the hips and go all the way up to her belly button, which is a lot more modest than some of her bikinis. This same print comes in a one piece that quite possibly the tiniest swimsuit design in her collection.

Squeezing in those pool days

Morning

Fans as usual told her how gorgeous and stunning she was in English and numerous foreign languages as hotness knows no boundaries. However one complained about the Orpheus bottoms, writing “lol 80 bucks for just the bottoms.” Hey, if you want to slay it like Em, it costs a little extra to buy swimsuits so sexy!