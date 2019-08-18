Emily Ratajkowski’s swimsuits are not for the faint of heart. She risked a serious wardrobe malfunction in a plunging, barely there one piece yet still looked so amazing.

Emily Ratajkowski is the best spokesmodel for her swimsuit line, but some of the looks are so revealing we don’t know how anyone without a body like hers could pull them off. On Aug. 18, she modeled a one piece via an Instagram video that had to have had the least amount of fabric we’ve ever seen on her swimwear. It featured two thin strips of fabric that went up each side of her chest, barely widening just enough over her breasts as to nearly avoid a nip slip. Otherwise, it was all cleavage!

The front narrowed down to a small swath of fabric show Emily’s bare hips from the so the bottom of the suit was just as revealing as the top. A tiny string of fabric went around and over her hip into what was presumably a thong backside as that’s Em’s preferred style, but she was seated on a lounge chair with her legs crossed so her bare derriere wasn’t visible.

The barely two second video showed Emily reaching up and pulling aside her long brunette locks then reaching down to pick up a book. Somehow as she moved the suit stayed in place and she didn’t suffer a wardrobe malfunction. With as little fabric as there was on the one piece, that was no small miracle. She captioned the quckie video “Dog days of summer.” and tagged her Inamorata swimwear brand.

At least one person with a body that could pull off the tiny swimsuit was Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge who told Em in the comments, “Oh I love this print 🖤” of the yellow fabric with black horseshoe-shaped “U” patterns in various sized. One fan told her “I’ve watched this 400 times. Hypnotizing,” and it really is as it moves so fast and has a zoomy sound to go with it. Another person didn’t like the quickie speed as it was such a brief peek at Emily, commenting “Please @instagram enable PAUSE option for videos,” so he could have had a better look.