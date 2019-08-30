See Comment
Donald Trump’s Assistant Fired After Spilling That He Doesn’t Like Being Photographed With Curvy Tiffany

Donald and Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump Pics
Donald Trump is swiftly denying his fired assistant’s alleged claim that he doesn’t like being photographed with daughter Tiffany, believing she’s overweight.

President Donald Trump is strongly denying now-fired personal assistant Madeline Westerhout‘s alleged off the record claims to reporters that he doesn’t like being photographed with daughter Tiffany, 25, because he perceives her to be “overweight.” While leaving the White House to fly to Camp David for the Labor Day weekend on Aug. 30, he told reporters that “I love Tiffany” and she is a “great person” and that Madeline’s alleged claim was “absolutely false” and “hurtful” and that he planned to talk to his daughter soon.

According to Politico, Madeline, 28, got a little too chatty at an Aug. 17 dinner at the restaurant inside the Embassy Suites hotel near where the president was staying at his Bedminster, NJ golf club. The meal reportedly included the Washington Post’s Phil Rucker, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, ReutersSteve Holland and the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Restuccia The outlet claims she made the off the record comments while while Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stepped away for about 45 minutes to do an interview with Fox News.

In addition to allegedly claiming Trump didn’t want to be photographed with Tiffany, Madeline also allegedly claimed she had a better relationship with Trump than Tiffany and his other daughter Ivanka, 37, according to Politico. “She had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” the site’s source said.

Trump wished Madeline well as he was leaving for Camp David despite her firing. “It was too bad,” he told reporters, saying she was a “very good person” who did a good job in her role as his personal assistant. “I wished her well,” he added. Meanwhile, Twitter is in a tizzy over Madeline’s alleged claim that Trump didn’t want to be photographed with Tiffany and many either hadn’t heard is denial or didn’t believe it.

“POS Donald Trump won’t pose with daughter Tiffany because he thinks she’s fat. WTF kind of father does that to a child?” a user named Carl wrote. A woman named Sarah tweeted “Donald Trump is showing that there is no low for him as a human being as his former personal assistant said that Trump thinks his own daughter is fat.”

“Now go call Tiffany and pretend over the phone how much you love her when you actually don’t because you’re a bad father,” another person tweeted.  “I absolutely believe Donald Trump told his assistant that his daughter Tiffany is overweight and that he didn’t want to be in photos with her. He famously tells big women they’re fat, ugly, pigs, etc. #misogynistm” another user pointed out.

 