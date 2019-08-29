Chris Brown’s daughter is a dancing queen! The singer shared the cutest video of 5-year-old Royalty, dressed in a pink princess dress on August 28. She danced to a remix of ‘Baby Shark’ and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day!

Chris Brown‘s 5-year-old daughter, Royalty is growing up so fast! Following her first day of school on Tuesday, the singer, 30, shared video of his precious little girl dancing in a princess dress. Royalty can be seen waving around the skirt of her dress as she shows off her best moves to a hip hop remix of the hit track, “Baby Shark”.

“You do it like this, daddy,” Royalty says in the Instagram video — clearly demonstrating to her father, who is a pro dancer himself, how to get down. The singer also shared multiple videos of himself dancing to the song in a red and black plaid outfit. Take a look at the below videos to see the father-daughter duo in action!

Chris shared the fun videos just days after he posted snaps of Royalty and friends enjoying a day by the pool. Royalty, who threw up the peace sign in one photo, looked all grown up with two of her pals. She wore a navy blue one-piece with green stars on it, with her dark, wavy hair tied back in a high ponytail. Chris also shared a photo of Royalty on a red carpet with one of her friends. And, telling from her stylish jean skirt and cool visor, she’s already a red carpet pro.

(Video credit: Instagram)

The “No Guidance” singer shares joint custody of Royalty, his first child, with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. And, Chris has another child on the way, according to multiple reports, including TMZ, which was the first to report the news. CB and his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris are expecting a baby boy, sources told the site. The singer and Ammika have not confirmed or addressed the pregnancy rumors.