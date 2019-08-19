See Pic
Hollywood Life

Royalty Brown, 5, Throws Up The Peace Sign During Adorable Pool Day With Friends

Royalty Brown
REX/Shutterstock
Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown'Welcome To My Life' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jun 2017Chris Brown Documentary "Welcome To My Life" - Los Angeles Premiere
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughterLos Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2
Chris Brown and daughter, Royalty are seen at the Power106 celebrity charity basketball game in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1132588 200915 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Norway Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown, Joyce Hawkins'Welcome To My Life' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jun 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Chris Brown shared new photos of his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty with friends on August 18, and she’s growing up so fast! The singer showed off his little girl during a pool day with friends, along with a snap of the girls on the red carpet.

Chris Brown‘s 5-year-old daughter, Royalty already has a girl squad! The singer, 30, shared two new photos of the little one and her friends on August 18. “BOO BOOS,” he captioned the pics, one of which showed the youngsters throwing up the peace sign during a day out at the pool. The second photo featured Royalty and a friend holding hands as they posed together on the red carpet. Chris added a purple heart emoji to his caption.

Royalty looked all grown up with two of her pals while they enjoyed a day at the pool. She wore a navy blue one-piece with green stars on it and her friends wore similar swimsuits. Royalty had her long, wavy hair tied up in a ponytail, while her squad rocked double top knots.

Their swim session appeared to be followed by an adorable kids red carpet event. Royalty posed like a pro in her cool jean skirt as she held hands with her friend on the red carpet. She even sported a blue visor and colorful sneakers.

(Photo credit: Instagram / Chris Brown)

Chris shared another cute snap of Royalty just one day prior, where she was dressed in a neon green outfit. She posed with a cute duck-face as she popped one leg in the air. The father-daughter duo certainly spend a ton of time together, as Chris shares many milestones with Royalty. He’s even brought her on stage during his concerts.

The “No Guidance” singer shares joint custody of Royalty, his first child, with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. The two were previously in and out of court over their differences concerning child support. It’s unclear if Chris and Nia came to an agreement, as their court dealings have remained private. However, things appear to be just fine!