Royalty Brown, 5, Throws Up The Peace Sign During Adorable Pool Day With Friends

Chris Brown shared new photos of his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty with friends on August 18, and she’s growing up so fast! The singer showed off his little girl during a pool day with friends, along with a snap of the girls on the red carpet.

Chris Brown‘s 5-year-old daughter, Royalty already has a girl squad! The singer, 30, shared two new photos of the little one and her friends on August 18. “BOO BOOS,” he captioned the pics, one of which showed the youngsters throwing up the peace sign during a day out at the pool. The second photo featured Royalty and a friend holding hands as they posed together on the red carpet. Chris added a purple heart emoji to his caption.

Royalty looked all grown up with two of her pals while they enjoyed a day at the pool. She wore a navy blue one-piece with green stars on it and her friends wore similar swimsuits. Royalty had her long, wavy hair tied up in a ponytail, while her squad rocked double top knots.

Their swim session appeared to be followed by an adorable kids red carpet event. Royalty posed like a pro in her cool jean skirt as she held hands with her friend on the red carpet. She even sported a blue visor and colorful sneakers.

(Photo credit: Instagram / Chris Brown)

Chris shared another cute snap of Royalty just one day prior, where she was dressed in a neon green outfit. She posed with a cute duck-face as she popped one leg in the air. The father-daughter duo certainly spend a ton of time together, as Chris shares many milestones with Royalty. He’s even brought her on stage during his concerts.

The “No Guidance” singer shares joint custody of Royalty, his first child, with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. The two were previously in and out of court over their differences concerning child support. It’s unclear if Chris and Nia came to an agreement, as their court dealings have remained private. However, things appear to be just fine!