There was a LOT to celebrate for Taylor Swift after the 2019 VMAs, and she did so in style by attending an after-party in a sexy black jumpsuit.

After leaving the MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift, 29, headed back to New York City to attend the Republic Records after-party. She changed up outfits for the event, trading in her colorful blazer dress for a black jumpsuit. The sequined ensemble was long-sleeved and showed off Taylor’s amazing figure. She paired the look with black booties, kept on her signature red lipstick, and wore her hair parted down the middle. Taylor arrived to the party with her gal pals, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, and wasn’t seen leaving the club until after 4:00 in the morning!

Of course, Taylor had good reason to celebrate — she took home the awards for Video for Good and Video of the Year at the VMAs earlier in the night! She was given the honors for her video for “You Need To Calm Down,” which sends an important message about equality and accepting people for who they are. During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, she urged viewers to support the Equality Act, and even threw some shade at Donald Trump for not passing the bill or even giving it any attention.

Taylor invited several of the people who collaborated with her on the video, including Todrick Hall, up onstage to help her accept the award. In addition to her big win, she also performed during the show. Taylor sang “You Need To Calm Down,” and also gave the debut performance of one of her new songs, “Lover.” Both tracks are off of her new record, Lover, which as just released on Aug. 23.

The album has received rave reviews, and features songs about topics including love, heartbreak, illness, politics and more. Taylor will continue to promote the record over the next several weeks, and her performance at the VMAs was the perfect way to continue the press tour!