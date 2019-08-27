See Pics
Melania Trump Trolled For Wearing Sunglasses At Night While Arriving Back In D.C. With Donald

Melania Trump Sunglasses
US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump, at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One to the White House, as they return from attending the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Trump, Washington, USA - 26 Aug 2019
US President Donald J. Trump (R) salutes and First Lady Melania Trump (C-L) as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, 03 June 2019. US President Trump and First Lady Trump are on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. State visit of US President Donald J. Trump to United Kingdom, Stanstead - 03 Jun 2019 First Lady Melania Trump Wearing Burberry
MANDATORY CREDIT Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9762760v) Vladimir Putin, Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump Russia US Summit in Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018. View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
First Lady Melania Trump kept her sunglasses on while arriving at the White House in the dead of night, and it has Twitter suspicious that her ‘body double’ is amongst us again.

Folks, I regret to inform you that Melania Trump‘s body double is back. At least that’s what people on Twitter are saying after seeing another odd photo of the First Lady wearing sunglasses at night while heading to the White House. Melania and her husband, President Donald Trump, arrived back in Washington, DC, on the night of August 26 after a disastrous trip to the G7 summit in France. She hopped off Air Force One near the White House while wearing a demure, navy blue sweater, white pants, white Christian Louboutin flats, and a pair of oversized, Saint Laurent shades. An utterly chic ensemble, if you ignore the fact that it’s pitch black outside.

The strange sartorial choice is making Twitter users suspicious that the First Lady is trying to hide something. Like, maybe that she’s NOT MELANIA? “I’m looking at their height difference and this woman seems shorter than Melania. It’s impossible to make out their faces, and I can’t draw any conclusion from wearing sunglasses at night,” one person tweeted. Granted, Melania favors sky-high stilettos, and she’s wearing flats here. But the sunglasses… hmm. “It appears to be dark in this picture. Why is Melania wearing sunglasses?” another said. “Sunglasses at night? Nope, not Melania. Different hair, different walk.”

“Why is she wearing sunglasses at night if it’s not the fake Melania? No doubt the real Melania took a limo home to MD directly from Andrew AFB,” another Twitter user joked. One person had another, non-conspiracy theory: “Why is Melania wearing sunglasses at night? Is it because she has no makeup? I can’t come up with any other reason.”

Others joked that this could be a result of the other reason she was trolled this weekend: leaning in for a kiss with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at G7, right in front of her husband! “I wear my sunglasses at night… because Melania jumped on Trudeau’s plane instead. #bodydouble,” one person tweeted. “