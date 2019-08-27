See Pics
Angelina Jolie Holds Hands With Daughter Zahara, 14, On Sweet Mother/Daughter Outing

Angelina Jolie Zahara Holding Hands Errands LA Office Pics
After hanging with Maddox, Pax, and Shiloh, it was Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s turn for some quality mom time. She and Angelina Jolie were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving an office in California.

After seeing her eldest off to college, Angelina Jolie, 44, has been spending time with each of her kids. She’s taken Pax, 15, out to dinner, taken Shiloh, 13, shopping and on Aug. 26, the Maleficent actress was seen with her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 14. Angie and Zahara were all smiles while running errands in Long Beach, California. As the actress left the building, she walked hand-in-hand with her daughter. It’s unclear what Angie was doing at the office or why she clutched a large manila envelope to her chest. Judging by her ear-to-ear grin, having Zahara by her side made paperwork fun for Angelina.

It’s good to see Angelina in good spirits because she said that she hasn’t stopped crying after dropping Maddox, 18, off at college at South Korea’s Yonsei University. “I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved,” she told Entertainment Tonight when recapping the moment she said good-bye to her oldest child. “I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just…and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”

Angelina said that her kids – Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, all made the trip to South Korea to say good-bye to Maddox. The Maleficent star said that the family is so tightly knit that they engage in random acts of kindness “without any kind of prompting or pushing.” The Jolie-Pitt kids “give each other note, hug each other [and] support each other.” It also seems that they have been supporting her mother as she copes with the fact that her boy Maddox is all grown up.

Since seeing him off at college, Angie has spent some personal time with her kids. She took Pax out to dinner at Sushi Park on Aug. 22. The following day, Angie took all her kids to Disneyland. Shiloh was seen wearing her favorite Versace logo denim shorts, the same shorts she rocked during a solo Best Buy shopping trip at the start of the month. She also wore them when joining Pax and Angie for a day of shopping in L.A. on Aug. 25.