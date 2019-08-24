Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks Favorite Versace Shorts On Family Outing With Mom Angelina Jolie & Siblings

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is back in her favorite Versace jean shorts for a trip to Disneyland with mom Angelina Jolie and her siblings, where they rode Space Mountain and more.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has two items in her wardrobe she can’t live without and paired them together during a trip to Disneyland with her mom Angelina Jolie, 44, and three of her siblings on Aug. 23. The 13-year-old was back in her favorite Versace logo denim jean shorts, which she first debuted during a solo Best Buy shopping trip on Aug. 4. She was back in them again four days later when shopping with her mom and sister Zahara, 14, at a Los Angeles Fred Segal Store. Now the shorts have made it to the Happiest Place on Earth, along with Shi’s beloved grey hoodie. She ditched her ever-present brown thick vest for a black version, which she wore over the sweatshirt.

She was joined by Zahara and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Mom Angelina looked stunning in an all-black ensemble of a black jumpsuit with a tied belt around her waistline. She paired it with a long matching duster coat. Vivienne seems to have her own favorite shirts, as she wore a black version of the Pro Boxing: Made in the USA logo shirt that she wore in white while on a pet store run with the family dog on Aug. 4. Knox kept things casual in a black and white jersey shirt and grey pants while Zahara was her usual stylish self in shiny black pants and a black tee with a chic yellow design on the front.

The family — accompanied by a bodyguard — hit up all of Disneyland’s marquis rides and areas, including Star War’s Galaxy’s Edge, Space Mountain, the Guardians of the Galaxy ride and Fantasyland then ended their day in the park with dinner at the exclusive Club 33.

Angelina just got back from dropping off her eldest son Maddox, 18, in South Korea where he’s about to begin his studies at Seoul’s Yonsei University where he plans to study biochemistry. As soon as she got home on Aug. 22 she gave his brother Pax, 15, some one on one time by taking him out for a sushi dinner. Being the doting mom she is the following day she took her four youngest children to Disneyland!