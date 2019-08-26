Sofia Richie Was In ‘Shock’ Over Scott Disick’s Pricey Birthday Gift: He Made Her Feel Like A ‘Princess’

Sofia Richie was surprised when boyfriend Scott Disick gave her an Aston Martin car for her 21st birthday on Aug. 23 and although she knew he was getting her a gift, she never expected it to be that impressive.

Sofia Richie couldn’t help but gush over the amazing Aston Martin car that her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, gifted her for her 21st birthday on Aug. 23 when she took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ride, which is estimated to be worth $150,000, and we’re now finding out it meant so much to her because she never expected it.

“Sofia was in total shock by Scott’s birthday gift and could not believe everything he did to spoil her on her special day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She was absolutely blown away and had absolutely no clue he was going to do anything even close to that on her birthday, it was above and beyond anything she could have ever dreamed of. Scott had teased Sofia in the weeks leading up to her birthday that he had a surprise in store for her and she would playfully guess at what he was getting her, but honestly she would have never guessed it would have been an Aston Martin. Scott made Sofia feel like a total princess and she feels like the luckiest girl in the world to have an amazing boyfriend like him.”

Those feelings were reflected in Sofia’s caption for one of the videos of the Aston Martin. “Best bf award” it read, indicating Scott did good with the gift choice. Sofia loved the car so much that there was only one other gift that she feels she could have loved more, and that’s if Scott asked her to marry him. “The only thing better that Sofia could have received was an engagement ring, not to say they are thinking about getting married soon but that is how important these gifts meant to her,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Sure it’s materialistic and at the end of the day she wants the love he brings her to be the ultimate gift but Scott definitely delivered and she is going to be racking her brain to pay him back this holiday season with something super awesome because this was above and beyond.”

In addition to lavishing in incredible gifts, Sofia spent her special day having the time of her life in Las Vegas with Scott and friend Kylie Jenner, 22. They had a bash at a club and dressed to impress in some eye-catching ensembles, including a bedazzled bikini and sequined pink outfit.