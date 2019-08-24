Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Skintight Tank & Holds Hands With Sweet Son Reign Disick, 4, For Family Lunch

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads when her amazing figure donned a nude-colored tank top and light purple pants during a lunch outing in Calabasas, CA with her three kids and her mom Kris Jenner on Aug. 22.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, was a sight to see on Aug. 22 when she stepped out looking gorgeous for a family lunch! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, for the outing, which took place in Calabasas, CA, as well as her mom Kris Jenner, 63, and her outfit was definitely flattering to her figure. The mom-of-three wore a tight nude-colored tank top and light purple slacks along with green open-toe heels and sunglasses as she walked alongside her kids and held Reign’s hand at one point. The family enjoyed lunch at King’s Fish House and frozen yogurt for dessert at Menchies.

Just one day after the lunch outing, Kourtney joined sisters Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 22, for dinner at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. She looked just as stylish for the night out in a brown tank top and dark brown leather pants. Her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 26, also showed up to the dining location but went inside alone so it wasn’t clear if he was meeting up with her or not. He did, however, attend her birthday back in Apr. though so things are most likely all good between them.

In addition to her local days and nights out, Kourtney has been enjoying the summer by going on multiple vacations. Her latest was in Idaho and before that, she soaked up the sun in Italy. The Poosh founder shared many pics and videos from the getaways and as always, she looked absolutely fantastic in each one!

No matter where Kourtney is visiting or what she’s wearing, she seems to always know how to make a lasting impression and it’s one of the many reasons she inspires fans all over the world!