Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Dine At Same Place As Exes Younes Bendjima & Ben Simmons

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 12 Jun 2017 No Poland***No Austria***No Russia***No Italy***No Switzerland Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned physique as she hits the waves in high-cut bikini in Miami with Hailey Baldwin
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all dolled up as they hit up the Nice Guy Restaurant in West Hollywood. Kendall is wearing a black leather top and black leather trousers along with her hair braided. Kylie Jenner is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana brown tight dress. 23 Aug 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA487679_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all dolled up as they hit up the Nice Guy Restaurant in West Hollywood. Kendall is wearing a black leather top and black leather trousers along with her hair braided. Kylie Jenner is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana brown tight dress. 23 Aug 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA487679_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Younes Bendjima at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Kourtney is wearing brown leather pants and a brown top. 23 Aug 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA487678_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had a girls’ night out… but it was crashed by their exes Younes Bendjima and Ben Simmons who ended up getting dinner in the same place.

It’s a small world, and Los Angeles is miniscule. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner went to celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy on Aug. 23, where both of their exes, Younes Bendjima and Ben Simmons, respectively, were hanging out as well. Kourtney, 40, and Kendall, 23, showed up before Younes, 26, dipped into the venue, but it wasn’t clear if they ran into him – or Ben, 23 – on purpose or just by coincidence.

Kourtney looked gorgeous in a plunging brown bodysuit tucked into leather pants. She wore her hair down, adding to the cool and casual element of the ensemble. She rounded out her outfit with clear heels.

Kendall also opted to wear leather, albeit her strapless top and matching pants were both black. She added a tiny purse and strappy heels. The model held hands with her sister Kylie Jenner who also showed up for the girls’ night. Kylie showed off her curves in a figure-hugging brown mini dress, along with white sneakers.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall and Kourtney didn’t acknowledge their exes outside, but it’s not clear what happened inside the restaurant. This wouldn’t be the first time Kourt reunited with Younes after their split last year. He attended her 40th birthday party in April, so it seems everything’s all good between them.