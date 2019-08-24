Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Dine At Same Place As Exes Younes Bendjima & Ben Simmons

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had a girls’ night out… but it was crashed by their exes Younes Bendjima and Ben Simmons who ended up getting dinner in the same place.

It’s a small world, and Los Angeles is miniscule. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner went to celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy on Aug. 23, where both of their exes, Younes Bendjima and Ben Simmons, respectively, were hanging out as well. Kourtney, 40, and Kendall, 23, showed up before Younes, 26, dipped into the venue, but it wasn’t clear if they ran into him – or Ben, 23 – on purpose or just by coincidence.

Kourtney looked gorgeous in a plunging brown bodysuit tucked into leather pants. She wore her hair down, adding to the cool and casual element of the ensemble. She rounded out her outfit with clear heels.

Kendall also opted to wear leather, albeit her strapless top and matching pants were both black. She added a tiny purse and strappy heels. The model held hands with her sister Kylie Jenner who also showed up for the girls’ night. Kylie showed off her curves in a figure-hugging brown mini dress, along with white sneakers.

Kendall and Kourtney didn’t acknowledge their exes outside, but it’s not clear what happened inside the restaurant. This wouldn’t be the first time Kourt reunited with Younes after their split last year. He attended her 40th birthday party in April, so it seems everything’s all good between them.