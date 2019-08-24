‘Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Gushes Over Charles Melton On 1-Year Anniversary With PDA Pic: ‘I Love You’

‘Riverdale’ stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton took to Instagram to share sweet photos and touching messages in celebration of their one-year anniversary as a couple.

Camila Mendes, 25, took to Instagram to express her love for boyfriend Charles Melton, 28, by giving him a romantic shout-out in honor of their one-year anniversary together and it was quite adorable! The Riverdale star posted a gorgeous photo of the two of them sharing a passionate kiss in the sunset on Aug. 23 along with a simple yet loving message. “365 days. i love you,” it read. Charles also took to his own social media to share similar sentiments with a photo that showed them smiling and cuddling on a boat and a message that read, “I love you”.

It didn’t take long for friends and fans of the lovebirds to share in their happiness about the milestone by leaving sweet comments about the occasion. Co-star Lili Reinhart left an emoji with a halo and a heart while other celebs such as 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman left crying emojis. “beautiful,” one fan wrote. “I wish you two a life full of happiness😍,” another said. “Awww,” a third gushed.

That happiness between Camila and Charles has been apparent since Oct., when the two confirmed their romance in a PDA-filled pic that Charles posted to social media. They have also been seen getting close on numerous outings, including the times they shared passionate kisses on a movie date in Sept. and on a trip to Paris in June.

We’re wishing Camila and Charles many more days of happiness with their relationship and beyond, and we can’t wait to see where their romance takes them from here!