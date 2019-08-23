Chanel West Coast looks incredible in her latest music video, where she rocks a super sexy bodysuit and channels her inner cowgirl with a western-inspired look.

She’s back! Pop music songstress Chanel West Coast, 30, returned to the scene with a new track on Aug. 23 and released a super sexy music video to coincide! The blonde bombshell stole the show in the hot new clip where she rocked a black bodysuit and a fringed lime green bra. Chanel slays it every time but she really has fans captivated with her sultry new visual. After the release, they raved over the clip incessantly.

The new song and video featured fellow California native, Dax. The singer enlisted the rapper for a super dreamy, cannabis infused visual and the track’s beat was just as entrancing as the trippy music video. The track, produced by Rich Skillz and S. Dot, serves as the perfect end of the summer bop!

There’s no denying that Chanel always looks drop-dead-gorgeous every time we see her, and we recently caught up with the singer to get the scoop on her secrets. Chanel gave HollywoodLife allll the tea when chatting with us EXCLUSIVELY at the debut of iTalk’s Motivational Nightlife Series in Los Angeles on July 12. For her — there’s one thing that’s a must. “I have really good photographers. I have to because I’m the type of person, if you catch me from a good angle it’s like, wow, OK, but if you catch me from a bad angle, it’s like, is that her? So, there’s a fine line between beautiful and atrocious,” she said.

Clearly, Chanel is one humble gal, and we only love her all the more for it! Catch her new video for yourself, above!