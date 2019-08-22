Colton Underwood Admits He’s ‘So Proud’ Of Ex Hannah Brown After Her Heartbreak On ‘The Bachelorette’

Colton Underwood fiercely defended and supported his former suitor Hannah Brown during her season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Hannah Brown may not have been Colton Underwood‘s leading lady, but he still has a lot of love for the former Bachelorette after the devastating ending to her season. Whether it was defending her from online bullies, to sending her support when it was revealed her fiancé Jed Wyatt was less than truthful, Colton was constantly a voice of positivity for her former suitor. “I feel like there are so many people that are so quick to judge and so many people who want to state their opinion, which is great, and I value people’s opinions when I see it, but unless you’ve been through what we’ve been through, and we share such a unique experience and bond, you can’t really open your mouth or judge somebody,” Colton told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at an event in collaboration with MorningStar.

“For Hannah, I feel like she’s won so much in this last year, even though she came out single. She’s still a winner. She’s grown so much,” he continued. “I’m so proud of her, from the very first date that she had with me to where she’s at now, I see a completely different person.” Colton, who is happily dating and building his relationship with Cassie Randolph, added that he also is extremely proud of Demi Burnett, who recently came out as bisexual on this season of Bachelor In Paradise. “To feel as comfortable as she did to come out, and for her to take those steps, I don’t think she realizes not only what she did for herself, but all of the women and the guys to comfort her. That’s huge,” he complimented.

Colton spoke to HollywoodLife.com at a special event for MorningStar! The former football player made the decision to go vegan and “lose his veginity,” with the help of delicious MorningStar products! While he and Cassie continue their relationship when the cameras aren’t rolling, Colton said they absolutely love to hang in and cook together! “We value our time that we can actually spend cooking at home because we travel so much,” he gushed. “We’re always out to eat at restaurants. When we could have a glass of wine and put on some music, and cook, it’s game on!” So sweet!