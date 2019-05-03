Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Doesn’t Feel ‘Pressure’ To Propose To Cassie Randolph

Now that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are happily dating after ‘The Bachelor,’ fans are dying to know when they’ll get engaged, but despite the hype, they told us EXCLUSIVELY that they don’t feel any ‘pressure’ to take the next step.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are doing things their own way after The Bachelor! After the untraditional ending to their season of the show last March, the pair decided not to get engaged, and they’ve spent the last two months answering questions about if and when that proposal will come. However, rather than letting it get to them and have the questions take a toll on their relationship, Colton and Cassie are holding strong to what they know is working best for them.

“I think we’re finally to a point where I’m done being defensive about her,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Tubi’s ‘Go Binge Yourself’ Newfronts on May 1. “Right off the show, I felt like I had to defend our relationship because we weren’t engaged. But we’re at a point where we’re like…we’re dating, we’re happy, we’re having fun. So if you want to ask us how many kids we’re going to have….fine. We just don’t want to put pressure on each other. We just want to enjoy where we’re at in this moment in the relationship and have fun with it.”

Colton and Cassie don’t currently live together, but they’re both residing in California, and despite busy schedules, they’ve made a point to spend a significant amount of time with one another. “We don’t have a normal life, let’s be honest!” Cassie admitted, while Colton added that they’re “trying” to find a sense of normalcy, and have managed to have at at least a few low-key nights since the show ended.

“Some of our best moments have been unplanned ones,” Colton admitted. “One night, we were so overwhelmed — she had homework, I had a ton of things on my plate, and we were just like…screw it, let’s go have pizza and wine!” Cassie laughed and added, “We were super stressed and we just sat there eating pizza for HOURS!”