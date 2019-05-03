Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Doesn’t Feel ‘Pressure’ To Propose To Cassie Randolph

colton underwood cassie randolph
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood'Go Binge Yourself' Newfront Panel & Reception , New York, USA - 01 May 2019
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - olton Underwood and Cassie Randolph return home from their New York City press tour for 'The Bachelor' to spend time with Cassie's family. Colton and Cassie went on a family outing with Cassie's parents and two siblings. The entire family headed to the beach and out for a walk, where the happy couple held hands and turned heads as passers by recognized them. Pictured: Cassie Randolph, Colton underwood BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Dsanchez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Senior Editor

Now that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are happily dating after ‘The Bachelor,’ fans are dying to know when they’ll  get engaged, but despite the hype, they told us EXCLUSIVELY that they don’t feel any ‘pressure’ to take the next step.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are doing things their own way after The Bachelor! After the untraditional ending to their season of the show last March, the pair decided not to get engaged, and they’ve spent the last two months answering questions about if and when that proposal will come. However, rather than letting it get to them and have the questions take a toll on their relationship, Colton and Cassie are holding strong to what they know is working best for them.

“I think we’re finally to a point where I’m done being defensive about her,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Tubi’s ‘Go Binge Yourself’ Newfronts on May 1. “Right off the show, I felt like I had to defend our relationship because we weren’t engaged. But we’re at a point where we’re like…we’re dating, we’re happy, we’re having fun. So if you want to ask us how many kids we’re going to have….fine. We just don’t want to put pressure on each other. We just want to enjoy where we’re at in this moment in the relationship and have fun with it.”

Colton and Cassie don’t currently live together, but they’re both residing in California, and despite busy schedules, they’ve made a point to spend a significant amount of time with one another. “We don’t have a normal life, let’s be honest!” Cassie admitted, while Colton added that they’re “trying” to find a sense of normalcy, and have managed to have at at least a few low-key nights since the show ended.

“Some of our best moments have been unplanned ones,” Colton admitted. “One night, we were so overwhelmed — she had homework, I had a ton of things on my plate, and we were just like…screw it, let’s go have pizza and wine!” Cassie laughed and added, “We were super stressed and we just sat there eating pizza for HOURS!”