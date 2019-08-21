Becky G Posts Footage Of Korean Snacks On Set & BTS Fans Are Convinced She’s Working With J-Hope

Could a collaboration between Becky G and BTS singer, J-Hope, be on the horizon!? That’s what fans think after seeing a video posted to Becky’s Instagram Story on Aug. 20!

Just hours after BTS singer, J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), was spotted arriving in Los Angeles, Becky G posted video footage of Korean snacks on her Instagram Story — and fans are totally certain that the two are related! Earlier this year, J-Hope admitted that he would want to collaborate with Becky, and Becky posted the video of the snacks from what appeared to be a music video set on Aug. 21. So, fans are absolutely convinced that the reason J-Hope is in the U.S. is so that he could film a video with the Latin singer!

“ok but a hoseok x becky g COLLAB would be so AMAZING,” one person raved on Twitter. Another person added, “HOSEOK SAID IN AN INTERVIEW HE WANTS TO COLLAB WITH BECKY G AND THEY MET AT THE BBMAS. HOSEOK IS NOW IN LA ON A SOLO PROMOTION? WITH A NEW HAI COLOUR AND BECKY G POSTED KOREAN SNACKS ON A FILMING LOCATION. I AM S C A R E D. HOSEOK X BECKY G MV???” There has been no confirmation from either camp that this is what’s really happening, but the fans are definitely HERE for it!

J-Hope’s trip to the U.S. comes amidst BTS’ “extended period of rest and relaxation,” which began earlier this month on Aug. 11. The guys have been releasing music, touring, attending award shows and traveling the world NON-STOP over the last several years, so it was certainly the right time for them to have some time off!

BECKY G LITERALLY HAS KOREAN FUCKING SNACKS YOU CANNOT TELL ME MY PREDICTION FROM TWO DAYS AGO IS ACTUALLY TRUE AND HOSEOK IS COLLABORATING WITH BECKY G pic.twitter.com/5i8p4RtnXQ — Jes (@jimispromise) August 21, 2019

So if hoseok and becky g collab that would literally be the bop of the year — al ♡ (@JHSMEETSEVlL) August 21, 2019

Just before the break was announced, one of the group’s members, V, released a solo track. Now, the buzz is that J-Hope will be following in his footsteps to do some solo work of his own. What better way to kick that off than with a Becky G collab, right!?