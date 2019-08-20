Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster were the sweetest mother-daughter pair when they headed to dinner while wearing the same hairdo. Their messy buns are too cute to handle.

Kylie Jenner‘s birthday was on August 10, but the party still isn’t over. The makeup mogul, 22, hit up Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles on August 20 with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and all their kids. Kylie was spotted leaving the Malibu hotspot and heading to her red Ferrari with daughter Stormi Webster in tow, and the mother-daughter duo looked so cute together. Kylie and Stormi were rocking matching hair for their dinner — messy topknot buns with little baby hairs fraying out the sides. You can see a photo of Kylie carrying her one-year-old with the same hair below!

This is far from the first time that Kylie put herself and Stormi in mommy-and-me outfits. When they arrived in Italy for Kylie’s weeks-long, lavish trip to celebrate her 22nd birthday, they were both wearing the same beautiful blue dresses. Kylie’s version of the dress had voluminous, long sleeves and showed ample cleavage. Stormi’s dress was the adorable mini version of her mom’s, except for a high neckline and poufy short sleeves, but the same ruched bodice.

With a kid that cute, no wonder Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott (Stormi’s dad) are thinking about having another one. While fans were convinced that Kylie and Travis were tying the knot aboard their yacht during their getaway to Antibes, Capri, and Portofino, it never happened. As a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, we’ll likely see baby #2 before a wedding!

Kylie is “not thinking about a wedding” right now, the source said. “She knows she’s so young and still would like to have another baby and doesn’t need to be married to do that. The baby will still absolutely come first. [Kylie and Travis] have made it clear they’re committed to one another and really happy with what they have and where things are between them.”