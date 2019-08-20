See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 1, Rock Matching Messy Buns In Malibu After Lavish Italian Vacation — Pics

Kylie Jenner Stormi
BACKGRID
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Cap Antibes,Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Travis Scott and little Baby Stormi arrival al lunch Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott,Stormi Ref: SPL5109310 140819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner enjoys the day with her adorable daughter Stormy wearing matching denim ruffled dresses by TLZ L'FEMME in Portofino with family. Birthday girl Kylie and Stormy take in the sights with daddy Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The gang arrive at shore via a dinghy ride and strolled through the coastal town of Portofino and turned a few heads with a variety of striking outfits as they go shopping all looking rather glammed up on their Italian break. *Shot on 08/12/19* Pictured: Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go shopping with their daughter Stormi and some overzealous bodyguards in Capri. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner and Scott Travis spotted strolling and shopping in Portofino. 12 Aug 2019 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Scott Travis. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA481904_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster were the sweetest mother-daughter pair when they headed to dinner while wearing the same hairdo. Their messy buns are too cute to handle.

Kylie Jenner‘s birthday was on August 10, but the party still isn’t over. The makeup mogul, 22, hit up Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles on August 20 with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and all their kids. Kylie was spotted leaving the Malibu hotspot and heading to her red Ferrari with daughter Stormi Webster in tow, and the mother-daughter duo looked so cute together. Kylie and Stormi were rocking matching hair for their dinner — messy topknot buns with little baby hairs fraying out the sides. You can see a photo of Kylie carrying her one-year-old with the same hair below!

This is far from the first time that Kylie put herself and Stormi in mommy-and-me outfits. When they arrived in Italy for Kylie’s weeks-long, lavish trip to celebrate her 22nd birthday, they were both wearing the same beautiful blue dresses. Kylie’s version of the dress had voluminous, long sleeves and showed ample cleavage. Stormi’s dress was the adorable mini version of her mom’s, except for a high neckline and poufy short sleeves, but the same ruched bodice.

With a kid that cute, no wonder Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott (Stormi’s dad) are thinking about having another one. While fans were convinced that Kylie and Travis were tying the knot aboard their yacht during their getaway to Antibes, Capri, and Portofino, it never happened. As a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, we’ll likely see baby #2 before a wedding!

Kylie Jenner Stormi
BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner Stormi
BACKGRID

Kylie is “not thinking about a wedding” right now, the source said. “She knows she’s so young and still would like to have another baby and doesn’t need to be married to do that. The baby will still absolutely come first. [Kylie and Travis] have made it clear they’re committed to one another and really happy with what they have and where things are between them.”