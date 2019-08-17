See Pics
Kylie Jenner Carries Stormi & Helps Put On Adorable Arm Floaties During Birthday Trip – Pics

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent some quality time with their precious daughter Stormi by taking her swimming in Italy.

Kylie Jenner‘s birthday trip continues! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been in Europe celebrating her 22nd birthday, and it appears she got to bond with daughter Stormi Webster on Aug. 13. The mother-daughter duo were spotted aboard Kylie’s massive yacht in Portofino, Italy while getting ready for some aquatic fun.

The billionaire was seen carrying her 1-year-old child who looked adorable in a green swimsuit. Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott were both wrapped in towels during the family affair. In another photo, Kylie bent down to help her kid get ready for swimming. Stormi looked precious with yellow floating devices on her arms as her mom assisted her with two of her friends.

This isn’t the only cute moment Kylie has shared with her daughter on the trip. On Aug. 12, the Kylie Cosmetics founder twinned with her kid in matching blue ruffle dresses. They wore the similar ensembles while out on a boat in Italy with Travis, who also got the blue memo. He was seen wearing a jacket in various shades of blue.

Fans have been blessed with so many adorable moments between Kylie and Stormi on this lavish getaway. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of their sweetest vacation photos together!