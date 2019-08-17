Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster’s Cutest Vacation Photos: Luxurious Boat Trips & More

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are currently on a lavish European vacation with family and they are truly the cutest mommy and daughter duo while out and about.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Stormi Webster, 1, are mom and daughter goals. Kylie is so in love with her baby girl. Kylie and Stormi are inseparable. Recently, Kylie and her daughter embarked on a long European vacation with Travis Scott, 28, and members of the KarJenner family. They’ve traveled all across Italy and taken in so many incredible sights.

Stormi has been through Kylie’s side throughout the amazing vacation. Kylie, Stormi, and Travis went on a fun boat ride on Aug. 12. The mom and daughter duo looked so adorable in matching blue dresses. Only the cutest outfits for little Stormi on vacay! Kylie posted the sweet Instagram photos with Stormi in the matching outfits. “Sweetest love I’ve ever known,” she captioned one Instagram photo. She wrote “amore mio” on another. Amore mio means “my love” in Italian.

Kylie and Travis also took their baby girl shopping in Capri, Italy. Stormi chilled in her stroller while Kylie pushed her around. Kylie and the family also journeyed to France for part of their European vacay. Kylie dressed up Stormi in a precious dress to go to lunch with mommy and daddy in Antibes on Aug. 14. Stormi held her mommy and daddy’s hands while walking on the dock with them.

Part of the European getaway for the KarJenners was spent celebrating Kylie’s 22nd birthday, which was on Aug. 10. In honor of her mom’s birthday, Stormi sweetly sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Stormi was so cute as she cuddled close to her mommy while singing the song. Kylie couldn’t stop smiling over this precious Stormi moment. Kylie’s love for her daughter knows no bounds. We can’t wait to see where this mom and daughter go next.