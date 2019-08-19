Ashley Iaconetti Shows Off Abs In Tiny Bikini During Romantic Honeymoon With Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconnetti and Jared Haibon’s honeymoon is heating up, and you can thank the bride for that! The ‘BIP’ star rocked a lemon bikini to enjoy the beautiful views of Amalfi with her new husband.

Ashley Iaconetti, 31, and Jared Haibon, 30, aren’t wasting any time following their beautiful wedding in Rhode Island on Aug. 11. The newlyweds touched down in Naples, Italy on Aug. 13, and then made their way down to Amalfi, a town famed for its historic buildings and homes sprawled across seaside cliffs. After settling into their honeymoon suite at Casa Angelina (which boasts an ocean view), Ashley threw on a bright yellow underwire bikini to sip on a cocktail and take in the views with her husband. But Ashley didn’t share a photo of her zesty swimwear set until Aug. 19, in which she found the perfect lemon tree to complement her suit from White Fox Boutique. Her abs were also noticeably tight — she can finally show them off after wearing those two lavish wedding dresses!

While in the area, Jared and Ashley also took a romantic boat ride along the coast of Positano. Jared shared a snapshot from their sweet outing to Instagram on Aug. 16, and his caption completed the adorable post: “Mr. and Mrs. Ashley I.” Now that has a ring to it! On Aug. 17, Ashley revealed that the next two towns on their itinerary were Capri and Santorini — that’s right, they’re headed to Greece! But according to Ashley, Jared originally had a different vision for their honeymoon.

“Amalfi ✅, up next is Capri and Santorini. I’m glad Jared listened to his wifey and decided to go with Italy & Greece for our honeymoon over Disney World,” Ashley joked in an Instagram post on Aug. 17, which showed her and Jared posing against a gorgeous cliffside backdrop. Disneyworld may be the happiest place in the world, but we’d have to say that Italy’s views edge out the Cinderella Castle just a tad bit!

Bachelor fans have been waiting nearly a year for this honeymoon to happen! Jared popped the question to Ashley in Mexico in the summer of 2018, and they went on to tie the knot in a New England style wedding in Newport, Rhode Island a year later. As expected, it was both beautiful and emotional, a source told us! “The night was beautiful! They had a series of entertainment from a young band to a string quartet to a DJ! Absolutely no detail was overlooked,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were both radiating the entire day. They both cried a ton which was such a sight to see. His sister and dad gave speeches.” Our source added that the night “was just perfect,” and “the venue breathtaking.” Cheers to this marriage, and now honeymoon!