Sophie Turner Channels Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift In Daring Plunge Gown For James Bond Themed Party

Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Joe Jonas celebrates his birthday with wife Sophie and brother Nick in New York City.Joe and Sophie later got out of their cars because of too much traffic and walked around the city.Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie TurnerRef: SPL5109644 160819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about, New York, USA - 30 Jul 2019
Joe Jonas in Keanu Reeves T-shirt and his wife Sophie Turner in shorts step out New York City today. Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5106577 290719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
Sophie Turner took a sartorial cue from Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift when throwing his 30th birthday party. She wore the same plunging gown Tay wore to the 2016 Oscars.

Joe Jonas‘ wife Sophie Turner, 23, and ex Taylor Swift, 29, have the same great taste in evening gowns. For Joe’s 30th birthday party on Aug. 16, the Game of Thrones star donned the exact same Alexandre Vauthier Couture plunging black gown that Joe’s ex Taylor wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars bash, which you can see below. But the look is timeless, with the gold neck choker holding up the open front of the frock, which featured satin hip panels that wrapped around to a high left thigh slit. Both ladies are tall and stunning, so the dress looked like perfection on each of them.

The couple arrived in style for the James Bond themed party, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Joe and Sophie rolled up in a Aston Martin DB 11 Volante that 007 would surely approve of. Joe looked extremely dapper in a tux featuring a white jacket and black bow tie. Inside the party was high rolling casino decorations with giant dice, “Happy Birthday” written in playing cards on the wall and scores of black, silver and gold balloons. There were even fake $100 bills with Joe’s face on them.

Joe’s brothers and their wives were on hand for the big night, as Nick, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, attended as well as Kevin, 31, and wife Danielle, 32. Sophie thought of everything, including a photo booth and Joe’s guy pals shared plenty of IG pics of them inside goofing off.

Taylor Swift wore an Alexander Vauthier Couture gown to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Sophie wore the exact same dress to husband Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday bash in NYC on Aug. 16, 2019.

Joe’s actual birthday was the day before on Aug. 15, but the Jonas Brothers were playing their Happiness Begins tour stop in Washington D.C. that evening. Sophie made sure the party came to him, delivering cake onstage as everyone in the arena sang “Happy Birthday” to Joe. He shared the video to his Instagram and wrote “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.”

 