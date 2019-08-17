Sophie Turner Channels Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift In Daring Plunge Gown For James Bond Themed Party

Sophie Turner took a sartorial cue from Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift when throwing his 30th birthday party. She wore the same plunging gown Tay wore to the 2016 Oscars.

Joe Jonas‘ wife Sophie Turner, 23, and ex Taylor Swift, 29, have the same great taste in evening gowns. For Joe’s 30th birthday party on Aug. 16, the Game of Thrones star donned the exact same Alexandre Vauthier Couture plunging black gown that Joe’s ex Taylor wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars bash, which you can see below. But the look is timeless, with the gold neck choker holding up the open front of the frock, which featured satin hip panels that wrapped around to a high left thigh slit. Both ladies are tall and stunning, so the dress looked like perfection on each of them.

The couple arrived in style for the James Bond themed party, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Joe and Sophie rolled up in a Aston Martin DB 11 Volante that 007 would surely approve of. Joe looked extremely dapper in a tux featuring a white jacket and black bow tie. Inside the party was high rolling casino decorations with giant dice, “Happy Birthday” written in playing cards on the wall and scores of black, silver and gold balloons. There were even fake $100 bills with Joe’s face on them.

Joe’s brothers and their wives were on hand for the big night, as Nick, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, attended as well as Kevin, 31, and wife Danielle, 32. Sophie thought of everything, including a photo booth and Joe’s guy pals shared plenty of IG pics of them inside goofing off.

Joe’s actual birthday was the day before on Aug. 15, but the Jonas Brothers were playing their Happiness Begins tour stop in Washington D.C. that evening. Sophie made sure the party came to him, delivering cake onstage as everyone in the arena sang “Happy Birthday” to Joe. He shared the video to his Instagram and wrote “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.”