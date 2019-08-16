Porsha Williams, 38, Claps Back After She’s Called Fat In New Post-Baby Bikini Pic

Porsha Williams is slamming body shamers who called her fat in a new bikini pic despite the fact that she just gave birth to her daughter four months ago.

Can’t a new mom catch a break when it comes to her bikini body? That’s what Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, wants to know after being body shamed in a swimsuit photo. She posted an Instagram pic on Aug. 15 holding four-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena as the two were about to hit the pool. PJ looked adorable in a Burberry one piece while Porsha rocked her curves in a tiny black string bikini. She looked incredible, but inevitably haters came out to body shame her in the comments and Porsha just delivered an amazing clap back.

In the comments of the bikini pic, there were slams including “Cover your body lady you are a mother now.” A user Yasmine told Porsha to “Put some clothes on,” while another scolded Porsha that she needed to “diet and exercise.” But it was a comment from a woman named Malibu Pam who told her, “You need to cover up P until you lose the baby fat” that really set Porsha off.

She reposted Pam’s comment to her IG account on Aug. 16 and wrote above it, “This is part of the problem. I should cover up at 4 months postpartum at pool with my baby? Shame of what…shoot I had a whole baby and love every roll of love, mark of bravery and miracle stripe on my body. Moms, love the new you don’t let anyone shame you into being insecure about your mommy temple that created a little miracle. You’re awesome just the way you are.”

In the caption next to another photo of her bikini body, Porsha wrote “Moms are badass don’t let anyone tell you different 💋 Ps: It’s just weird I actually get this a lot. I think social media has altered people’s perception of what moms look like. A lot of moms tell me how they get under handed compliments or jokes about their weight and it really affects them in a negative way.”

She continued, “I just feel like we should be able to bask in motherhood and let our bodies naturally heal and evolve. Like for me I had Pj 4 months ago and I just don’t feel ready to workout. The snap back culture has put pressure on most moms so they end up feeling insecure about what their body is naturally doing and looks like. I know call me weird but I actually adore my lil marks and feel like it’s a lil badge of honor as all moms should🤷🏾‍♀️❤️ I just want to use myself to encourage fellow mommies 😊 #Swipe #4Months #CSectionCrew #Muva #SnapDeez #MommyRollsRock.”

“FABULOUS 💃🏽 you are freaking fabulous,” one fan wrote about her clap back while another told Porsha, “Say it louder for the people in the back.” Even fellow Real Housewife, OC’s Tamra Judge told her “You look amazing and people are jealous. You’re a proud hot mama and that’s all that matters. Keep being you. ❤️.”