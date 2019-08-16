Jinger Duggar & Husband Jeremy Go On Double Date With ‘Idol’ Couple Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett

Jinger and Jeremy, who just moved from Texas to Hollywood a couple of months ago, seem to have found a pair of besties in Cade and Gabby!

Counting On stars Jinger Duggar, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31 might be brand new to LA, but they’ve already met some trusty comrades! The couple, who just moved from Laredo, TX, for Jeremy’s graduate studies were spotted having a double date with American Idol stars Cade Foehner, 23, and Gabby Barrett, 19 on Thursday, August 15. Cade and Gabby met on the singing competition last year and announced their engagement in March 2019 after a romantic proposal. Jinger and Jeremy’s adorable little girl Felicity, 1, joined the group, along with pastor Michael Mahoney and his wife — who introduced the foursome.

The gang all shared group photos on their social media, and it looks like they had an action packed day! Both couples started the morning at Gracepoint Community Church, where they originally met through their mutual pastor. From there, they appeared to head home for a change of clothes before meeting up in the evening to get ice cream at LA’s trendy Salt & Straw (where, according to Instagram, Jinger and Jeremy seem to be regulars). Jinger made reference to her favorite ice cream spot, captioning the group photos, “triple date to @saltandstraw = a successful summer night 🍦.” Jinger and Jeremy seem to be enjoying their new life in California on Instagram, frequenting celeb hotspot The Grove, trying coffee at trendy Intelligentsia and Bluestone Lane, and exploring the city’s historic Chinatown.

Cade and Gabby, who have been living in Los Angeles since they appeared on Idol, seemed more than happy to show their new friends around town. “Could not thank the Lord enough for these brothers, sisters and friends. Gabby and I adore these folks and benefit so incredibly much from their wisdom in the Lord,” Cade shared in his Instagram caption on the group snap. Gabby echoed her fiancé’s sentiments, writing “Such a wonderful week, with these lovely people. So blessed to have their friendship! Cade & I love you guys! 💕”

Jeremy and Cade seem to have struck up a bromance over the recent months, sharing their hangouts on social media. “I think it’s time we are honest with all of you: @cadefoehner and @gabbybarrett_ have been giving me and @jingervuolo voice lessons for our 2020 @americanidol audition. We’ll be performing as a folk-jazz duet w/ Felicity making an appearance on the clarinet. I feel better now that I’ve let you know,” Jeremy joked in his Instagram caption. His new bestie, Cade, swiftly replied, “So happy we were able to be a part of your journey to be an Idol… But seriously, let’s be honest Gabby was the one teaching all of us to sing 😂.” We have a feeling this won’t be the last we see of this fab four hanging out, especially as Cade and Gabby have wedding bells in their future!