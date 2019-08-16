‘Flip It Like Disick’s Willa Ford Reveals The One Design Tip She’s ‘Still Trying To Teach’ Scott

Willa Ford & Scott Disick are a dream team on ‘Flip It Like Disick!’ Willa revealed to HL how they found a ‘mutual respect’ for each other!

Scott Disick definitely has an eye for nice things, but he needed a pro on Flip It Like Disick, and he found that in Willa Ford! The founder of WFord Interiors, Willa and Scott were connected through a mutual friend, and they have since struck up a friendship, and a business, that is being played out on TV! “Mutual respect really makes us a great team,” Willa explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I respect him. He has a great eye for design, a great aesthetic. He respects my design, my eye, my work ethic.” The partners work incredibly well together, but Willa said the one thing she is still trying to teach Scott is that “good things take time.”

“Just because you want it tomorrow, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to get it tomorrow. I do everything in my power to try to move things along, but ultimately these are real people that are craftsmen in what they do,” Willa explained. “Scott definitely gets that from the construction standpoint but sometimes it’s just like a sofa — in the last episode, we had a sofa and a bed made in 24 hours, which is unheard of. But, because of my background, I know what was going into making sure that everything was perfect for that to be done.”

While the two make a great team when it comes to serving their clients, Willa revealed that when Scott’s kids are on-set, his attention goes right to them! “If we’re on-camera or off-camera, he stops — it doesn’t matter — he stops everything he’s doing to direct attention to his kids, and for me, that was the ‘a-ha’ moment of, ‘Yes, it’s a good thing I’m doing this,’ because it’s really nice to see that, no matter what, family is Scott’s focus,” she said.

Willa admitted she was hesitant to return to the Hollywood scene after being in the public eye in the early 2000s with her hit song “I Wanna Be Bad.” “I was enjoying my home life and my husband, my son — really being pretty normal. At the same time, I was running WFord Interiors, and it really took a lot of soul-searching to decide that I wanted to do the show,” the Florida-native explained. “I felt like it was the right time. The company is super established, I have a great team on full-time and so I knew after talking to them that we could handle it, as well as talking to my family that emotionally we could handle it. So far, it’s been a really fantastic ride.”

Make sure to catch the next, new episode of Flip It Like Disick, this Sunday at 9 PM ET, only on E!