Heidi Klum Proudly Shows Off Wedding Ring During Romantic Honeymoon With Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum couldn’t help but grin while flaunting her sparkly wedding ring during her honeymoon with husband Tom Kaulitz. Her ring is almost as gorgeous as she is!

Rub it in, why don’t you? Heidi Klum showed off her gorgeous wedding ring in an adorable boomerang video on Instagram on August 15, looking happier than ever. Heidi, 46, who just married Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 29, is still on her never-ending honeymoon, and it definitely suits her. In the boomerang, apparently taken by Tom himself, Heidi is beaming and wiggling her left hand next to her face to flaunt her delicate, gold ring. She’s practically glowing as she relaxes in a sundress and oversized, mirrored shades on the coast of the Italian isle of Capri. You can see the cute clip below!

She shared another post dedicated to her wedding ring the same day. The pic, which you can also see below, is a closeup of Heidi and Tom’s grasped hands, showing off both of their rings while they chill on what appears to be a yacht. She captioned the pic with a sweet message in their native German: “Ich geh mit Dir wohin Du willst…auch bis ans Ende dieser Welt…. am Meer am Strand wo S…❤️🎵🎶” Translated into English, that reads, “I go with you wherever you want… even to the end of this world… by the sea on the beach.” Aww!

In case it wasn’t clear that they’re head over heels in love with each other, she also posted a video of herself and Tom kissing while at lunch on the beach. She truly hasn’t stopped smiling throughout this entire trip.

So, what’s next after the honeymoon eventually ends? A source close to the former model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s all about enjoying their new marriage right now, and not rushing into adding kids to their family. “Heidi’s had conversations with Tom and right now they’re perfect with the love they have for each other and the life they’ve built together,” the source said. “They’re such a force as a couple and love each other so much, and that’s all that matters to them.”