Nicki Minaj Finally Claps Back At Rick Ross 2 Yrs. After He Shaded Her On 2017’s ‘Apple Of My Eye’

It was in 2017 that Rick Ross said he ‘wouldn’t trust’ Nicki Minaj in a set of lyrics & now — Nicki is finally addressing his harsh words. The rapper threw some major shade his way during an appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast.

It looks like Nicki Minaj, 36, is still salty over the 2017 diss that Rick Ross slipped into his song, “Apple Of My Eye.” A full two years after the the boss seemingly shaded Nicki on his track, the female MC spoke out. “When a grown-ass fucking man name drops a woman to sell an album when I was the only one in his corner when everyone turned their back on them when everyone was calling them ‘Twitter-fingers’ and cracking up laughing at them? My n***a!” she said, alluding to the 2017 track. “Boy sit your fat ass down,” she scathingly said at one point in the chat. Her remarks came during her Aug. 14 appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast, two days after she hosted Budden on her own show, Queen Radio.

For those who need a reminder, Rick’s notorious lyric took a direct shot at Nicki, who was dating fellow rapper Meek Mill, 32, at the time. “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance//We all make mistakes, lets not be to specific,” Ross spit on his 2017 track. Nicki and Meek ended up calling it quits that same year.

However, Nicki didn’t let the clap back comments end there. She further exposed Ross by claiming he once praised her in a private text to Meek. “I went and sat down in a meeting with Obama, President Obama, and Ross was there,” she explained in the podcast. “[He] texted dude after the meeting and said, ‘Yo, this chick is a keeper.’ I saw the text myself with my own eyes, ‘This chick is a keeper. She went in a room full of rappers and spoke to Obama and the first thing out of her mouth was about you and figuring out your probation situation.'”

We already knew that the rapper’s appearance on Budden’s podcast would be a drama-filled one after the two got into a full-blown screaming match just two days earlier. When Budden appeared on the “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s radio show, they went IN on one another. The two couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye throughout the dramatic episode, where Nicki conjured up past memories of the times Budden shaded her. Ultimately, Nicki accused Budden of being sexist and cut his microphone off. “I’m not addressing men anymore. You all address my husband if you have an issue from now on. Just know he will see you face to face,” the rapper threatened. Now, as they hit the airwaves again, catch a part of the segment above and hear Nicki finally respond to Ross’ throwback lyric.