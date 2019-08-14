The holiday movie of 2019 is undoubtedly going to be ‘Last Christmas.’ Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding are the most adorable duo in the first look at the exciting trailer.

Last Christmas is already one of our favorite movies of 2019 and it’s not even out yet. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, 32, and Crazy Rich Asians hunk Henry Golding, 32, team up for the ultimate holiday movie. Henry was on hand to reveal the first look at the trailer on Aug. 13 during his appearance The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Universal Pictures released the full teaser afterwards! As expected, we’re already in love with this movie. Emilia and Henry have such great chemistry. The entire cast is just delightful. This is Emilia’s first major role since the end of Game of Thrones in May 2019.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart … and you gotta have faith.”

The movie will also feature the incredible music of the late George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film’s title. Last Christmas will also premiere brand-new, unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist, who sold more than 115 million albums and recorded 10 No. 1 singles over the course of his iconic career.

Last Christmas also features a major Crazy Rich Asians reunion. Michelle Yeoh, 57, who plays Henry’s mother in Crazy Rich Asians, is also starring in the holiday film. Emma Thompson, 60, is starring in Last Christmas as well and she also wrote the screenplay, along with playwright Bryony Kimmings, 38. Last Christmas, directed by Paul Feig, 56, will hit theaters on Nov. 8.