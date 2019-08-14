Kelly Ripa could have been a ballerina in a past life. The talk show host shared an incredible photo of her balancing on her toes in pointe shoes.

Kelly Ripa should be on Dancing with the Stars. The talk show host, 48, took to Instagram on Aug. 13 to share a photo of her balancing on her toes in pointe shoes. She wore a grey tank top and sweatpants with her shoulder-length locks in a half-up hairstyle. She kept her arms out by her side while studying her form in a floor-length mirror.

“Practice makes……um…….something? Join #kellyandryan #guinessworldrecord attempt-most #balletdancers #enpointe simultaneously,” she captioned the photo. By the sounds of it, Ryan Seacrest must also be practicing his ballet skills!

Live with Kelly and Ryan wants to break the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously. The attempt will take place on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 10, with American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside joining in on the effort. In order to break the record, the group will need to have more than 245 people balancing en pointe at once for an entire minute.

“This record-breaking challenge is a great way to share our art form with a large audience and make everyone feel included,” Boylston and Whiteside said in a joint statement to Pointe Magazine. “All are welcome to participate and all you have to do is stand en pointe!” In 2011, Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet, the Orlando Ballet, and other dance schools in the Orlando, Fla. area came together at the Orange County Convention Center to establish the current record.

It’s not so shocking that Kelly would want to participate in the challenge. The mother of three trained in ballet for 13 years, and has auditioned for The Nutcracker and gone backstage at the New York City Ballet in past episodes of Live.