Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Have A Sexy NYC Sleepover As Their Romance Heats Up — See Pic

THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER C.
Tyler was spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment yet again, as the two models appear to be taking things to the next level!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron‘s romance is getting sexier by the day! After the duo had back-to-back dates on August 4 and 5, Tyler was spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment the following morning. Tyler, 26, seems to getting pretty comfortable with Gigi’s swanky NYC pad (reportedly it’s worth a whopping $4 million) as he was seen leaving once again on Monday, August 12 around 6 p.m. Tyler was going out to meet up with his best friend Matt James, a realtor, according to reports from E! News. Gigi exited her place separately approximately 45 minutes later, according to the same report, and headed to join friends in the trendy Soho district. Perhaps she didn’t want to be seen with her new boo?

While stepping out on Monday night, the stylish Gigi rocked a sexy and sporty look perfect for a weekday get together. The model paired a vintage-inspired black cropped tee — showing off her super toned abs and arms — along with cropped black pants, and black-and-gold sneakers. She finished her look with an on-trend yellow scrunchie, a print shoulder bag and trusty AirPods.

Of note, the 24-year-old has been consistently rocking her gold ‘evil eye’ pendant around her neck — including on date #2 with Tyler at Frames Bowling Lounge. The ancient symbol, long believed to ward off malicious intentions from others, is commonly worn in Greece where Gigi was just vacationing with sister Bella.

While Gigi and Tyler seem to be staying the course, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, 24, has admitted she still has feelings for runner-up Tyler. She also said that she found Gigi and Tyler’s dates “confusing” on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on August 7 given Tyler had just spent the night with her only days before being out with Gigi at Brooklyn’s DUMBO House.