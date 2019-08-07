Hannah Brown Reveals Why She Has ‘Beef’ With Tyler Cameron After His Public Gigi Hadid Dates

Hannah Brown admitted she still has ‘feelings’ for her ‘Bachelorette’ runner-up, Tyler Cameron, but confessed why exactly she was taken aback after catching wind of his reported hangouts with Gigi Hadid.

Hannah Brown, 24, gave Tyler Cameron, 27, a second shot at love, so she’s not exactly pleased that he may be hanging with a second (and very famous) woman! The runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette reportedly grabbed drinks with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 24, at Soho House in New York City on Aug. 4, followed by a reported hangout at the city’s Frames Bowling Lounge the following day. Tyler was even seen leaving Gigi’s apartment the morning after their back-to-back dates! Seemingly harmless, save for the fact that Hannah just went on a date with the former Bachelorette contestant over the weekend in Los Angeles before Tyler and Gigi’s names were grouped together in headlines.

“[Tyler] has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” Hannah admitted on the Aug. 7 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, although the ABC star admitted his consecutive hangouts with Gigi were “a little confusing.” And while Gigi clarified that she “totally still [has] feelings” for Tyler (which didn’t mean she’s “tied” to him), here was the big BUT. Hannah was on the same page with podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay, who found Tyler’s publicized hangouts “disrespectful.”

“You’re on Twitter talking about ‘Hannah’s the queen’ and preaching about respect, but then you’re being a little disrespectful by dating other people in such a public way where you know it’s gonna get so much attention. I think that’s my beef with it,” Rachel said, and Hannah agreed that’s her “beef” as well. “We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there. And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other,” Hannah vented. “Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

It looks like Hannah will need to just keep listening to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” which is the song she was listening to after news broke of Tyler and Gigi’s reported dates. “IDK when I’ll stop playing the song as my anthem,” Hannah posted on her Instagram Story on Aug. 6, which was preceded by a message about independence and moving that matches Lizzo’s lyrics: “Trusting yourself enough to release what was and grow into what is deserves to be celebrated, your ability to let go & accept is a superpower.”

Just like Hannah reminded listeners on Wednesday’s podcast, this Bachelorette alum is still single and ready to mingle after breaking off her engagement with finalist Jed Wyatt. “[Tyler and I are] really still the same,” Hannah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife during ABC’s junket at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour on Aug. 5. “It was nice to catch up and I think it went well, but I’m keeping my options open and obviously he is, too. I am more focused on what’s next for me in my life and that’s not necessarily focused on being with a man.”