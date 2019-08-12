Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: What Went Wrong – The Real Reason They Split

Fans of Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth were shocked when the couple announced their split on Aug. 10 & HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned what factors went into their decision to part ways.

It was after a mere eight months of marriage that Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, decided to call it quits, and HL has learned new details of what went on behind the scenes of their relationship. “Miley almost held not being married to Liam as some sort of badge of honor. It was working for them to be in a relationship like they were because it was safe and didn’t have any specific labels,” a source tells HollywoodLife. “They could live their lives the way they wanted and they never really had to deal with stresses that come with certain relationships as they continue. There was no jealousy, they weren’t bored with each other. It was just a very loving time together, they really got each others quirks. Relationships are hard and they figured out a way to make it all work even when they would be oil and water at times because even Miley will admit her free spirit lifestyle can be hard to handle but Liam seemed to figure it all out,” the source tells us.

However, the path apparently got rocky after the Nov. 2018 wildfires in Malibu, the insider explains. “Then the fires happened, and their home and memories were destroyed. They almost felt that they had to rush to make new memories and rushed into marriage and started acting differently in their relationship that was actually working and didn’t need any change because the way it was going was wonderful,” the source says. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both Miley and Liam for comment.

Miley was the first to admit that “change is inevitable,” and the insider was sure to expand on that. “They matured and changed with the tragedy and that is what grew them a apart. Liam is a family man and has always wanted children and was in it for the long haul and he really thought Miley was on the same track but after the fires and the rush to get married she then realized that she wanted more in her life and settling down wasn’t something she ever wanted.”

Fans of both stars were rocked by the sudden news of the couple’s split on Aug. 10. While the pair had been dating on and off for ten years, no one saw the breakup coming seeing as the pair had just tied the knot this past December. A rep confirmed the split first. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The split comes just after Miley was seen on vacation in Italy with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30. The two were spotted putting on a PDA show kissing and cuddling while relaxing poolside in Lake Como on Aug. 9. The 26-year-old singer has admitted to being pansexual in the past, but at this time, it’s unclear whether she and Kaitlynn are an item.