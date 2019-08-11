‘BiP’s Ashley Iaconetti’s Wedding Dress: Wears Stunning White Ball Gown While Marrying Jared Haibon

They do! ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have knot in his native Rhode Island. She looked like a princess in a gorgeous white ballgown style dress.

Another Bachelor Nation couple has had their fairytale ending. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have wed in a romantic ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island on Aug. 11, 2019 after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise in June of 2018. The 31-year-old bride looked stunning in a white sleeveless wedding dress that featured a fitted bodice and sweetheart neckline. Her full ballgown skirt made her look like a princess, as lace covered layers of tulle. Ashley wore her brunette locks down but pulled back as to not detract from the intricate bodice and wore a long veil high atop her head. You can see her amazing dress here.

The night before the couple treated close family and friends to a welcome cruise offshore of Newport, Rhode Island. Jared, 30, was born in Providence and grew up in nearby Warwick before heading west to compete for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s love on season 11 of the Bachelorette. He went on to compete in seasons two and three of Bachelor in Paradise before finally falling hard for Ashley in season five. They were only an item for two months when Jared popped the question on BiP, despite being friends since meeting on season two of the ABC show.

Jared and his Bachelor Nation star and pal Tanner Tolbert stopped by HollywoodLife.com‘s L.A. office in Dec. of 2018 for an EXCLUSIVE interview and Jared said he proposed so fast because “I think I got a glimpse into what my life was like without Ashley, and it –” Jared started, only to be cut off by Tanner. “They already knew everything about each other. It wasn’t just like they proposed in a couple months. I mean, they knew each other as long as (wife) Jade [Roper] and I had known each other,” Tanner clarified.

Ashley and Jared actually had a long history. She crushed on him on season two of BiP in 2015 but the feeling wasn’t mutual. But they went on to build a friendship and by season five, he knew she was the one. “I knew everything about her, and once I got a glimpse into what my life was like without her, and it scared the sh*t out of me,” Jared explained. “And it made me…not realize, because it was something I already knew, but finally vocalize that this was something I didn’t want,” Jared told us.

When they headed into their romantic relationship in March 2018, Jared reminisced that “it was just very…This is what I want. This is what I want for the rest of my life, and so it only made sense to put a ring on it.” Jared even added that compared to his once-platonic relationship with Ashley, their “relationship, since dating, has been smoother.” Now they’re husband and wife four years after first meeting on Bachelor in Paradise!