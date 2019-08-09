Revenge Body Trainer Simone De La Rue On How Many Hours A Week You Need to Workout To See Results

Khloe Kardashian is helping guide contestants to healthier habits with her hit show Revenge Body on E! and we found out how exclusively from one of her trainers!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, knows exactly what she’s talking about when it comes to getting a hot revenge body — Just look at her! After opening up about her own weight struggles, it only makes sense for her to help others on their journey and she’s enlisted some of the top trainers and nutritionists to help! Simone De La Rue, 45, who calls A-listers like Jen Garner, 47, Reese Witherspoon, 43, and Chrissy Tiegan, 33, regular clients, sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to discuss her experience working with Khloe’s contestants and how you can lose weight at home by following some of her training secrets from her Body By Simone workout!

HL: Why does your workout work?

Simone: “I think it works because women relate to it. It’s obviously intense, so you see change in your body really quickly. It’s fun, so people want to keep continuing to come back, it doesn’t seem like a chore. And also the community that we create, and the environment that we create is very loving and ego free, and I think that people enjoy — At the end of the day, exercise is exercise. But if you come into a community and to classes, and you feel welcomed, and you see results and you see change, and you enjoy what you’re doing, then you’re going to want to continue.”

HL: How long are you working with these contestants?

Simone: “Six days a week. Yeah, an hour every day. And then for the final 8-12 weeks, they do two hours a day. So they’ll come in and work with myself and the team, and then they’ll do their own workout for the other remaining hour.”

HL: What’s your number one weight loss tip for people?

Simone: “I think setting realistic goals. I think even just working on the show, people come in and they say, “I want to lose 70 pounds”. It’s like, no, that’s not realistic. And then people also expect to be able to lose that in four weeks. Revenge Body is the beginning of your journey. That 12 weeks is just the very beginning of the weight loss journey. You have to set yourself up, it has to be a lifestyle choice. It cannot be like a quick fix. You have to also look at your body type. If you’re big-boned, look at your genetics and really see if — You can’t expect to look like Kate Moss if you’re a big-boned person. So it’s having realistic expectations, and following those through. Because if you work out immediately, three hours a day, and you completely cut your diet on the first day, you’re going to set yourself up for failure because you’ll end up binge eating, and you’ll end up injuring yourself. So yeah, set realistic goals.”

