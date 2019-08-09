Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reportedly Buy A House Together In Los Angeles

Moving forward, and moving in? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have taken the next step in their relationship, according to a new report which claims they purchased a home together in LA!

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 43, went shopping and they really splurged! The music duo, who’s been dating since 2015, purchased a home together in the LA area, according to Entertainment Tonight on August 9. No other details about their reported joint venture have been disclosed. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for both Gwen and Blake and did not receive an immediate reply.

Gwen’s current home is in escrow, ET reports. The former No Doubt frontrunner initially bought the 15,000-square-foot home with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2006, according to the site. Gwen reportedly listed the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a half bathroom estate for $35 million in 2017, though the current listing for the property lists it at $24,995,000, ET notes.

The couple usually splits their time between Blake’s private ranch in Oklahoma and both their homes in Los Angeles. So, if they did decide to shack up under one roof, it should make for less travel. Both Gwen and Blake have no addressed this report.

Fans have been waiting for Gwen and Blake to take the next step in their relationship. However, most have assumed it'd be an engagement before a home, as the couple has been subject to proposal rumors as of late.

The good news comes just a few weeks after the happy couple took the stage together at Blake’s concert at the California Midstate Fair on July 21. Gwen joined her boyfriend for or a surprise performance, where they sang with a rendition of “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

The lovers met on the set of The Voice in the fall of 2015. At the time, the country crooner was recently divorced from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. Coincidentally, Gwen had also just ended her marriage to Gavin, who is the father of her three kids — Apollo, 5, Zuma, 10, and Kingston, 12.

Both Gwen and Blake have since gushed over how they were “saved” by each other after their respective breakups. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in February of 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.