Teddi Mellencamp & Kyle Richards: How They Feel About LVP’s Fans Starting Petition To Get Them Fired

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards would be ‘beyond devastated’ if they were fired from ‘RHOBH,’ as a petition demanding exactly that outcome has nearly reached its goal of 5,000 signatures. We’ve learned if they’re actually ‘worried.’

Lisa Vanderpump’s fans want to say “Goodbye Kyle” — and goodbye to Teddi Mellencamp — but the ladies don’t see themselves following in LVP’s footsteps and taking their leave from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That’s exactly what 4,753 signatures have demanded on a Change.org petition as of Aug. 7, after the petition’s creator suggested that Kyle and Teddi “sabotaged” Lisa with PuppyGate drama in Season 9. “Teddi and Kyle [Richards] are not at all offended by fans calling for their firing. They’re both 100 percent confident they’ll be back for another season,” a source close to Kyle and Teddi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Don’t mistake this confidence for cockiness however, as our source noted that they “would be beyond devastated if either of them did in fact get fired.”

Regardless, Teddi and Kyle aren’t considering this petition a threat due to the people fueling it. “Both Teddi and Kyle know Lisa has really loyal, hardcore fans, however, they know they do as well, so figure it is what it is. They both know that should they get fired, it would have nothing to do with Lisa’s fans but they’re not at all worried about this,” our source continues. Anyways, the petition called out what’s already known — that Kyle confronted Lisa on rumors that the SUR owner leaked a PuppyGate story to Radar Online (which LVP has denied), and that Teddi “helped propel the propaganda” (the accountability coach has already owned up to her role in PuppyGate, as she exposed her own texts with Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard).

Kyle’s especially not sweating over the petition as she believes her and Lisa are actually in a good place (well, as good as it can get). “Kyle feels at peace with how things are with Lisa,” our source reveals, and recalls their relatively recent run-in: “The two talked a few months ago after bumping into one another and the conversation went as well as possible. The two will never be best friends again, but they’re cordial should they see one another. Teddi on the other hand, not so much.” Indeed, Kyle revealed that she chatted with LVP at a Neiman Marcus during the July 9 season finale of RHOBH. Meanwhile, Teddi still believes that Lisa told her employees to leak PuppyGate information to her (another accusation that LVP has denied).

LOL y’all really made a petition to get kyle and teddi fired 😭😭😭😭 this is why lvp stans get called crazy……Ima sign it anyway tho. 😽 — #LVP2020 (@breevandetramps) July 30, 2019

While Kyle lost a friendship with Lisa over the PuppyGate drama, she forged a stronger one with Teddi! “The two women grew extremely close over everything with Lisa Vanderpump as Teddi was at the center of some of it and Kyle lost her friendship with Lisa, so they naturally bonded over the entire situation,” our source adds. A blessing in disguise!