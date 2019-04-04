‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley & Teddi Mellencamp ‘Feeling Relieved’ As Puppygate ‘Truth Is Starting To Show’

Lisa Vanderpump adamantly denied feeding PuppyGate information to her employees and a media outlet. Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp think otherwise because of the latest ‘RHOBH’ episode, which aired on April 2.

Teddi Mellencamp, 37, owned up to her role in PuppyGate, and now she and co-star Dorit Kemsley, 42, think it’s Lisa Vanderpump’s turn to do the same. “All of the ladies of RHOBH are feeling relieved now that the episode of Lisa’s involvement with PuppyGate has come out,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. On April 2, Bravo aired the episode in which Kyle confronted her once good friend, Lisa, on the suspicion that the restaurant entrepreneur leaked PuppyGate information to RadarOnline, which ran a story about the scandal. LVP and her husband, Ken Todd, lashed out at Kyle, and Teddi found the reaction to be unfair.

“Dorit and Teddi feel like they’ve been dragged through the mud with this whole scandal, and they feel a bit vindicated after last night’s episode where Lisa’s involvement finally came to light,” our source tells us. Before Lisa was accused of feeding PuppyGate information to RadarOnline on air, she scolded Dorit for breaking her adoption agreement for Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, a rescue dog from Vanderpump Dogs Foundation. Dorit passed the chihuahua mix on to a new owner because the dog allegedly bit her husband and two younger children. Lucy eventually landed in the shelter, and while LVP said that Dorit wasn’t aware of this unfortunate (but temporary) destination, she claimed that “there was no mention of biting.”

Meanwhile, Teddi confessed to gossiping about the puppy’s journey with a Vanderpump Dogs employee, John Blizzard, via text. However, she accused Lisa of setting up the employee to reveal the PuppyGate story (Lisa has denied this). It’s been a mess with conflicting stories, so Dorit and Teddi are happy as more information unfolds in Season 9 of RHOBH, as you saw in the latest episode. “It’s been very hard for the ladies to not say how they feel, but they feel so much better knowing the truth is starting to show,” our source continues. “They are adamant that they’re being truthful in where they stand with everything and have had a tough time due to network rules not exposing their truth.”

Teddi took to her Bravo blog to explain why she took Kyle’s side after her confrontation with Lisa and Ken aired on April 2. “As you saw, Kyle was anxious and wants to do the best for everyone involved. Kyle went there to be a good friend and with the best intentions in letting LVP know how we all felt and somehow come to a resolution,” the reality show wrote on Tuesday, who added that Kyle “didn’t deserve such aggression from LVP or Ken.”