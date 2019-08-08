Shawn Mendes Happily Holds Hands With Camila Cabello On Birthday Stroll Around NYC

Shawn Mendes celebrated his 21st birthday in the best way possible — with Camila Cabello on his arm! The two strolled the streets of New York City together & held hands for all to see.

Shawn Mendes, 21, is officially of legal drinking age! That’s right, the “Senorita” singer finally turned the big 21 on August 8 and he celebrated with his new flame, Camila Cabello, 22, right at his side. The two were spotted taking in the city together as they dined at Jack’s Wife Freda in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. They happily held hands during their outing and were both looking stylish per usual in footage captured by TMZ. Shawn kept things casual in a white tee and tight, black jeans, while his lady dressed things up a tad more. The songstress was stunning in a vibrant summer dress which featured a yellow hue and an array of flowers printed all over.

As he strolled the streets with Camila, the pop singer revealed that he had one major with for his birthday: privacy. As a reporter caught up with the pair, Shawn spoke up. “Man, I have one request for my birthday. Maybe, just let us walk down the street,” he told the cameraman from TMZ. “It’s his birthday, c’mon!” Camila then exclaimed. The two were then left alone to go on their merry way. You can see the moment for yourself, below.

The two musicians have practically been inseparable as of late and one week before Shawn’s b-day, they seemingly confirmed their romance by locking lips in Miami. The pair were photographed frolicking in the sand together and flaunting some major PDA while spending time in the water. They had their arms wrapped around each other as they passionately kissed on the sandy shores!

While it’s pretty apparent these two are smitten with one another, they don’t feel the need to explain their romance to fans, HL is EXCLUSIVELY told. A source close to both singers told us why for the pair, they’re fine with keeping the details to themselves. “Camila and Shawn are going to continue not to be shy when it comes to their PDA. If they are caught then they are caught. It’s No big deal. They don‘t feel they have to make something official because they consider themselves official already. They are having fun and whatever people think their relationship is not their problem because they know where they stand and are having a great time together,” the insider shares. Happy birthday, Shawn!