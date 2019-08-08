‘Million Dollar Listing NY’ Newcomer Tyler Whitman Reveals His Secret To Sealing Deals In NYC

New York is a concrete jungle and Tyler Whitman seems to have a secret sauce when it comes to selling properties in the city! The ‘Million Dollar Listing NY’ star spoke to HL about his approach to his clients!

Tyler Whitman prepared to make a major splash in the New York City real estate industry as this year’s new agent on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Tyler revealed his approach to the business and how he differs from other brokers. “I love all things that a real estate agent is suppose to love, but what I’ve always been passionate about is people and the stories that they’re going through,” he explained. “I think a lot of real estate agents forget that moving is rated the second most stressful thing that a human will go through behind divorce. They actually say moving is more stressful than a death in the family.”

He continued, “I think a lot of real estate agents get so tied around the deal and the money that they forget a lot of people are moving actually because of a divorce or because there was a death in the family, or sometimes it’s really beautiful — it’s because they got a raise, they’re getting married, their family is growing. Those are the stories that I really connect to. I want to know what somebody’s going through and how I can help them transition through what is rated the most stressful thing they might ever go through. That is usually complemented with a story that goes along with it.” Tyler teased that fans will see a lot of that on Million Dollar Listing New York this season, adding he “really dives in” with his clients and “gets into life with them.”

Of course, as a real estate agent, especially in NYC, there is a ton of competition, and the drama is definitely highlighted on the show. However, as a newcomer to the series, Tyler admitted that he approached his fellow cast mates as “a humble student.” “My approach was coming less from a place of wanting to compete with them, and instead, just wanting to learn from them,” he said. “Competition is just going to be a natural byproduct of this because obviously, if I want the learn from them and be in the same space, naturally competition is going to happen. I came in as a humble student and I left a warrior.”

Be sure to tune in to Million Dollar Listing New York on Bravo, Thursdays at 9 PM ET!