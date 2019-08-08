Camila Cabello Wears Lacy Lingerie Crop Top On Date With Shawn Mendes On His B-Day

Just call her ‘Senorita’! Camila Cabello stepped out in a sexy look to celebrate boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ 21st birthday in New York City on Aug. 8!

This top has us singing “Havana, oh na na…“! Camila Cabello, 22, is showing off her ultra-fit body and toned abs in a lacey, nude midriff baring top. The Cuban-born pop star — who was recently honored at Variety‘s “Power of Young Hollywood” event — was spotted on a sexy dinner date with Shawn Mendes at DUMBO House in Brooklyn (the same place that Gigi Hadid and Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron were snapped on a date). Shawn, who is also her collaborator on the hit summer single “Senorita,” celebrated his milestone 21st birthday at the members-only club, which is part of Soho House. The duo were sweetly holding hands as they approached the exclusive dining spot, both sporting ear-to-ear grins.

The former Fifth Harmony member paired her sweet-and-sexy bustier top with a floral and leopard print kimono, cropped beige pants, and camel, t-strap sandals. Shawn, who was wearing a more casual look earlier in the day, switched things up with a chest-bearing white button down featuring appliqué details, distressed jeans and white sneakers. He finished his look with a beaded necklace. The hot couple — who only recently hooked up — have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but have had a whirlwind romance since their single dropped back in June.

Prior to dinner, the couple played tourist and enjoyed a casual and relaxing stroll around New York City. With their hectic work schedules and bi-coastal lifestyle, the two appeared to be enjoying a rare day off to celebrate Shawn.

Shawn — who is currently on a tour with fellow Canadian Alessia Cara — performs in Newark on August 10 and 11. While there’s no word on an upcoming tour for Camila, one is likely on the way after her wildly successful new single!